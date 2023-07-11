Victoria Monét Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Jaguar II, scheduled for release on August 25. This follows her first Jaguar album, released in 2020.

The concerts are planned from September into November at venues across North America and London. According to a press release, this is Victoria's first major solo headlining tour.

When do Victoria Monét 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin July 12. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

JAGUAR II has already had the release of a few singles: "On My Mama," "Party Girls" featuring Buju Banton, and "Smoke" featuring Lucky Daye. For more, check out Victoria Monét's Zumic artist page.