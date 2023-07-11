View all results for 'alt'
Victoria Monét Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Jaguar' tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 11, 2023

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Jaguar II, scheduled for release on August 25. This follows her first Jaguar album, released in 2020.

The concerts are planned from September into November at venues across North America and London. According to a press release, this is Victoria's first major solo headlining tour.

When do Victoria Monét 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin July 12. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Victoria Monét Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 15
Victoria Monét at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 16
Victoria Monét at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Sep 18
Victoria Monét at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Sep 19
Victoria Monét at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 21
Victoria Monét at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Sep 22
Victoria Monét at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 24
Victoria Monét at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 26
Victoria Monét at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 28
Victoria Monét at 24 Oxford
24 Oxford Las Vegas, NV
Sep 29
Victoria Monét at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 1
Victoria Monét at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 3
Victoria Monét at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 6
Victoria Monét at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 7
Victoria Monét at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 9
Victoria Monét at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Oct 11
Victoria Monét at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 22
Victoria Monét at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 15
Victoria Monét at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Victoria Monét on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

JAGUAR II has already had the release of a few singles: "On My Mama," "Party Girls" featuring Buju Banton, and "Smoke" featuring Lucky Daye. For more, check out Victoria Monét's Zumic artist page.

Sep
13
Victoria Monét
Webster Hall New York, NY
