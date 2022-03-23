View all results for 'alt'
Vince Gill Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Hitting the road with his solo band and the Eagles
by Francesco Marano

Published March 23, 2022

This week, Vince Gill announced 2022 summer tour dates with his band. Vince is currently on a North American tour with the Eagles that extends into June.

The newly announced shows are set in July and August with his backing band, comprising of Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards). Joining the band will be vocalist Wendy Moten, who appeared on NBC’s The Voice. Previously, Vince announced a December run at the Ryman Auditorium with Amy Grant.

When do Vince Gill 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 23
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Mar 26
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 28
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Mar 30
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Apr 19
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Apr 21
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Apr 23
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Apr 25
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Apr 28
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 29
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 14
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
May 16
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
May 19
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 20
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 20
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 25
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 17
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at GelreDome
GelreDome Arnhem, Netherlands
Jun 20
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Anfield Stadium
Anfield Stadium Liverpool, United Kingdom
Jun 22
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at BT Murrayfield Stadium
BT Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 24
The Eagles and Vince Gill
The Eagles and Vince Gill at Aviva Stadium
Aviva Stadium Dublin, Ireland
Jun 26
The Eagles, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, and Little Big Town
The Eagles, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, and Little Big Town at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
Jul 8
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Jul 9
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Jul 10
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Jul 14
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Alabama Theatre
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
Jul 15
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Jul 16
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
Jul 17
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Jul 20
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Coronado Performing Arts Center
Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL
Jul 21
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Adler Theatre
Adler Theatre Davenport, IA
Jul 22
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines Civic Center Des Moines, IA
Jul 23
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Kiewit Hall At Holland Performing Arts Center
Kiewit Hall At Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha, NE
Jul 28
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Aug 12
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Civic Center Music Hall
Civic Center Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 13
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Aug 14
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Aug 26
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Dothan Civic Center
Dothan Civic Center Dothan, AL
Aug 28
Vince Gill
Vince Gill at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Dec 12
Amy Grant and Vince Gill
Amy Grant and Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 13
Amy Grant and Vince Gill
Amy Grant and Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 14
Amy Grant and Vince Gill
Amy Grant and Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 15
Amy Grant and Vince Gill
Amy Grant and Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show]
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show]
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 18
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show]
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 18
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show]
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 20
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show]
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 21
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show]
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Early Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 21
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show]
Amy Grant and Vince Gill [Late Show] at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Vince Gill on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Vince Gill's Zumic artist page.

