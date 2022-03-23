Vince Gill Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Vince Gill announced 2022 summer tour dates with his band. Vince is currently on a North American tour with the Eagles that extends into June.

The newly announced shows are set in July and August with his backing band, comprising of Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards). Joining the band will be vocalist Wendy Moten, who appeared on NBC’s The Voice. Previously, Vince announced a December run at the Ryman Auditorium with Amy Grant.

When do Vince Gill 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Vince Gill All Tour Dates and Tickets

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Vince Gill on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Vince Gill's Zumic artist page.