Violent Femmes Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Violent Femmes added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in October. The new shows include two nights in Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia, and five nights in New York City.

Later this month, the band will perform a hometown show during Milwaukee's Summerfest, and they also will be playing in Minnesota with The Breeders as the opening act.

When do Violent Femmes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Violent Femmes on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a deluxe edition of their album Why Do Birds Sing? For more, check out the Violent Femmes Zumic artist page.