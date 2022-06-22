View all results for 'alt'
Violent Femmes Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2022

This week, Violent Femmes added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in October. The new shows include two nights in Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia, and five nights in New York City.

Later this month, the band will perform a hometown show during Milwaukee's Summerfest, and they also will be playing in Minnesota with The Breeders as the opening act.

When do Violent Femmes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Violent Femmes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 24
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 25
Violent Femmes and The Breeders
Violent Femmes and The Breeders at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 2
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 4
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 5
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 6
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Oct 8
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
Oct 9
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Oct 10
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Oct 11
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Oct 13
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Oct 14
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Oct 15
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 16
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 18
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Wall Street Theater
Wall Street Theater Norwalk, CT
Oct 20
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 21
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 22
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre Red Bank, NJ
Oct 23
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 26
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Oct 27
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 28
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA

We recommend following Violent Femmes on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a deluxe edition of their album Why Do Birds Sing? For more, check out the Violent Femmes Zumic artist page.

image for artist Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes
