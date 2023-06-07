View all results for 'alt'
Violent Femmes Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Extending 40th anniversary tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2023

Folk-punk outfit Violent Femmes have announced a leg of fall 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October. Once again, the band will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album by performing it in full.

When do Violent Femmes 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ADDITUP. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Violent Femmes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Violent Femmes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 3
Violent Femmes at Bradley Symphony Center
Bradley Symphony Center Milwaukee, WI
Oct 4
Violent Femmes at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 5
Violent Femmes at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 6
Violent Femmes and Grand Rapids Symphony at DeVos Performance Hall
DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 7
Violent Femmes and Grand Rapids Symphony at DeVos Performance Hall
DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 9
Violent Femmes at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Oct 11
Violent Femmes at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 12
Violent Femmes at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 13
Violent Femmes at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 14
Violent Femmes at The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
Oct 15
Violent Femmes at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Oct 17
Violent Femmes at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 18
Violent Femmes at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct 20
Violent Femmes at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Oct 21
Violent Femmes at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 22
Violent Femmes at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Violent Femmes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Violent Femmes Zumic artist page.

