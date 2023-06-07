Violent Femmes Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Folk-punk outfit Violent Femmes have announced a leg of fall 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October. Once again, the band will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album by performing it in full.

When do Violent Femmes 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ADDITUP. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Violent Femmes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

