Volbeat Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking with Halestorm and Bad Wolves
by Francesco Marano

Published April 14, 2023

Volbeat have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as the Servant Of The Road World Tour with Halestorm or Bad Wolves as the opening acts on select dates in North America.

The newly set concerts are planned in July and August at venues across the USA and Canada. In June, Volbeat will perform with Mammoth WVH and Metallica in Sweden and have a festival performance at INKcarceration Music & Tattoo in Ohio.

When do Volbeat 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Halestorm presale password is WICKED. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Volbeat All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
Metallica, Volbeat, and Mammoth WVH
Metallica, Volbeat, and Mammoth WVH at Ullevi Stadium
Ullevi Stadium Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jul 12
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 15
Volbeat and Bad Wolves
Volbeat and Bad Wolves at Q Casino Back Waters Stage
Q Casino Back Waters Stage Dubuque, IA
Jul 17
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jul 18
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jul 19
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 20
Volbeat and Bad Wolves
Volbeat and Bad Wolves at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 22
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Jul 23
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Spokane Pavilion
Spokane Pavilion Spokane, WA
Jul 25
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Big Sky Brewing Company
Big Sky Brewing Company Missoula, MT
Jul 26
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Jul 28
Volbeat and Bad Wolves
Volbeat and Bad Wolves at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jul 29
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City Sioux City, IA
Jul 30
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Aug 1
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 2
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Aug 3
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 5
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 6
Volbeat and Halestorm
Volbeat and Halestorm at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Volbeat on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Volbeat's Zumic artist page.

