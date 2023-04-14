Volbeat Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Volbeat have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as the Servant Of The Road World Tour with Halestorm or Bad Wolves as the opening acts on select dates in North America.

The newly set concerts are planned in July and August at venues across the USA and Canada. In June, Volbeat will perform with Mammoth WVH and Metallica in Sweden and have a festival performance at INKcarceration Music & Tattoo in Ohio.

When do Volbeat 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Halestorm presale password is WICKED. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Volbeat on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

