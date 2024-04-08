Walker Hayes Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This past Friday, country artist Walker Hayes released his Sober Thoughts EP. This week, he also announced 2024 tour dates.
Billed as Same Drunk, also the name of the first song on the EP, new shows are planned at major venues across North America from late May into early September. Walker Hayes — who had a major breakout with his 2021 mega-hit song "Fancy Like" — also has festival performances and previously scheduled headlining shows in Vancouver, Alabama, Texas, California, and Washington.
When do Walker Hayes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. TikTok, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Facebook, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Walker Hayes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 6
Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Selden, NY
Aug 31
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Walker Hayes All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 19
to
Apr 20
BC Place Stadium
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 20
Talladega Superspeedway
Lincoln, AL
May 4
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
May 17
to
May 18
Rock & Brews Cal Expo
Sacramento, CA
May 30
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
May 31
The Mill - Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN
Jun 1
Dow Event Center
Saginaw, MI
Jun 14
Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
Tucson, AZ
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Sonoma County Fairgrounds
Santa Rosa, CA
Jun 15
Harrah's Resort SoCal
Funner, CA
Jun 20
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
The Allen County Fairgrounds
Lima, OH
Jun 29
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Jun 30
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Tampa, FL
Jul 5
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Grantville, PA
Jul 6
Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Selden, NY
Jul 7
Cape Cod Melody Tent
Hyannis, MA
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Hodag Country Festival
Rhinelander, WI
Jul 12
Firekeepers Casino
Battle Creek, MI
Jul 14
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Decatur, IL
Jul 18
Harrah's Hotel Casino
Council Bluffs, IA
Jul 19
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
Independence, IA
Jul 20
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Jul 26
River Spirit Casino Event Center
Tulsa, OK
Jul 27
Riverwind Casino
Norman, OK
Aug 7
Pacific Amphitheatre
Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 8
The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Modesto, CA
Aug 9
Britt Festival Pavilion
Jacksonville, OR
Aug 10
Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center
Lynden, WA
Aug 12
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 14
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Aug 15
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Grand Junction, CO
Aug 16
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Vail, CO
Aug 17
Sunset Amphitheater
Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 29
St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 30
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 31
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Sep 1
Broadview Stage at SPAC
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 12
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup, WA
Oct 2
Fresno Fairgrounds
Fresno, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Walker Hayes on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
