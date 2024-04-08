View all results for 'alt'
Walker Hayes Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"Same Drunk, different beer"
Published April 8, 2024

This past Friday, country artist Walker Hayes released his Sober Thoughts EP. This week, he also announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Same Drunk, also the name of the first song on the EP, new shows are planned at major venues across North America from late May into early September. Walker Hayes — who had a major breakout with his 2021 mega-hit song "Fancy Like" — also has festival performances and previously scheduled headlining shows in Vancouver, Alabama, Texas, California, and Washington.

When do Walker Hayes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. TikTok, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Facebook, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Walker Hayes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 6
Walker Hayes at Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater Selden, NY
Aug 31
Walker Hayes at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Walker Hayes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 19
to
Apr 20
Coast City Country Festival at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 20
Walker Hayes at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway Lincoln, AL
May 4
Walker Hayes at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 17
to
May 18
Country In The Park Festival at Rock & Brews Cal Expo
Rock & Brews Cal Expo Sacramento, CA
May 30
Walker Hayes at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 31
Walker Hayes at The Mill - Terre Haute
The Mill - Terre Haute Terre Haute, IN
Jun 1
Walker Hayes at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Jun 14
Walker Hayes at Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre Tucson, AZ
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Country Summer Music Festival at Sonoma County Fairgrounds
Sonoma County Fairgrounds Santa Rosa, CA
Jun 15
Walker Hayes at Harrah's Resort SoCal
Harrah's Resort SoCal Funner, CA
Jun 20
Walker Hayes at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 21
Walker Hayes at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Country Rumble Music Festival at The Allen County Fairgrounds
The Allen County Fairgrounds Lima, OH
Jun 29
Walker Hayes at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 30
Walker Hayes at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
Jul 5
Walker Hayes at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA
Jul 6
Walker Hayes at Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater Selden, NY
Jul 7
Walker Hayes at Cape Cod Melody Tent
Cape Cod Melody Tent Hyannis, MA
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Hodag Country Festival at Hodag Country Festival
Hodag Country Festival Rhinelander, WI
Jul 12
Walker Hayes at Firekeepers Casino
Firekeepers Casino Battle Creek, MI
Jul 14
Walker Hayes at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Decatur, IL
Jul 18
Walker Hayes at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
Jul 19
Walker Hayes at Buchanan County Fairgrounds
Buchanan County Fairgrounds Independence, IA
Jul 20
Walker Hayes at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Jul 26
Walker Hayes at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Jul 27
Walker Hayes at Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino Norman, OK
Aug 7
Walker Hayes and Kylie Morgan at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 8
Walker Hayes at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
The Fruit Yard Amphitheater Modesto, CA
Aug 9
Walker Hayes at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Aug 10
Walker Hayes at Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center
Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center Lynden, WA
Aug 12
Walker Hayes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 14
Walker Hayes at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 15
Walker Hayes at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Aug 16
Walker Hayes at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Aug 17
Walker Hayes at Sunset Amphitheater
Sunset Amphitheater Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 29
Walker Hayes at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 30
Walker Hayes at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 31
Walker Hayes at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Sep 1
Walker Hayes at Broadview Stage at SPAC
Broadview Stage at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 12
Walker Hayes at Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center Puyallup, WA
Oct 2
The Big Fresno Fair at Fresno Fairgrounds
Fresno Fairgrounds Fresno, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Walker Hayes on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Walker Hayes Zumic artist page.

