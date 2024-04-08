Walker Hayes Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This past Friday, country artist Walker Hayes released his Sober Thoughts EP. This week, he also announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Same Drunk, also the name of the first song on the EP, new shows are planned at major venues across North America from late May into early September. Walker Hayes — who had a major breakout with his 2021 mega-hit song "Fancy Like" — also has festival performances and previously scheduled headlining shows in Vancouver, Alabama, Texas, California, and Washington.

When do Walker Hayes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. TikTok, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Facebook, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Walker Hayes All Tour Dates and Tickets

