View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Walker Hayes Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Duck Buck Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2022

Country artist Walker Hayes has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Duck Buck.

Twenty-two new concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from April into August. The opening acts on select dates will be Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, Ray Fulcher, Chris Lane, and / or Nicolle Galyon. Walker plans to ring in New Year's Eve at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Oklahoma and will perform at the Patriotic music festival in Virginia next May.

When do Walker Hayes 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for fan club members begin December 13. Artist, SiriusXM, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Walker Hayes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 31
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Apr 13
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Apr 14
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Apr 20
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Apr 21
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Apr 22
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 27
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Apr 29
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
May 4
Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, and Nicolle Galyon
Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, and Nicolle Galyon at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
May 5
Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, and Nicolle Galyon
Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, and Nicolle Galyon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 26
to
May 28
Patriotic Festival
Patriotic Festival at Scope Arena
Scope Arena Norfolk, VA
Jun 2
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 3
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 9
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 10
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Mizner Park Amphitheater
Mizner Park Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Jun 17
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 22
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Jun 23
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 24
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and Ray Fulcher at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jul 28
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 29
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 3
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 4
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 5
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI

We recommend following Walker Hayes on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Walker shared a music video for his song, "Y'all Life." For more, check out the Walker Hayes Zumic artist page.

1
532
artists
Walker Hayes
genres
Country Country Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart