Walker Hayes Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Walker Hayes has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Duck Buck.

Twenty-two new concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from April into August. The opening acts on select dates will be Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, Ray Fulcher, Chris Lane, and / or Nicolle Galyon. Walker plans to ring in New Year's Eve at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Oklahoma and will perform at the Patriotic music festival in Virginia next May.

When do Walker Hayes 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for fan club members begin December 13. Artist, SiriusXM, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

