View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Warpaint Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, festivals, and opening for The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, The War on Drugs
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 6, 2023

This week, Warpaint added 2023 headlinng tour dates to their schedule.

Three new September shows are planned in New York City, Massachusetts, and Ohio. In June, Warpaint have shows in Europe, including festival performances and will be opening for The War on Drugs. Warpaint will also be joining The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie for eight North American dates in September.

Warpaint Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 12
Warpaint
Warpaint at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Sep 19
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 20
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Warpaint All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 8
to
Jun 10
SYD FOR SOLEN
SYD FOR SOLEN at Søndermarken
Søndermarken Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Rosendal Garden Party
Rosendal Garden Party at Rosendals Trädgård
Rosendals Trädgård Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jun 12
Warpaint
Warpaint at Royal Festival Hall
Royal Festival Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
The War on Drugs and Warpaint
The War on Drugs and Warpaint at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
BergenFest
BergenFest at Bergenhus Fortress
Bergenhus Fortress Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 15
to
Jun 17
Piknik i Parken
Piknik i Parken at Sofienberg Park
Sofienberg Park Oslo, Norway
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 17
Warpaint
Warpaint at Friends of Maifeld Derby e.V.
Friends of Maifeld Derby e.V. Mannheim, BW, Germany
Jun 20
Warpaint
Warpaint at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Warpaint
Warpaint at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Live /s Live
Live /s Live at Middenvijver
Middenvijver Antwerpen, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Jun 28
Warpaint
Warpaint at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 29
Warpaint
Warpaint at Noches del botánico
Noches del botánico Madrid, Spain
Sep 12
Warpaint
Warpaint at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Sep 13
Warpaint
Warpaint at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 15
Warpaint
Warpaint at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Sep 17
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Sep 19
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 20
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 21
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 24
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Sep 26
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 27
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 28
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
When do Warpaint 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Warpaint on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Warpaint's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on April 6, 2023 at 1:52 pm ET.

1
191
artists
Warpaint
genres
Dream Pop Indie Rock Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Warpaint
Warpaint
Sep
12
Warpaint
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Sep
19
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep
20
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Warpaint
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Harry Styles Extends 2017-2018 Tour Dates with Kacey Musgraves, Warpaint, and Leon Bridges: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
June 8, 2017
Harry Styles Extends 2017-2018 Tour Dates with Kacey Musgraves, W...
Tickets Country Pop Harry Styles Kacey Musgraves Leon Bridges Warpaint Canada Central & South America England United States
1
1587
image for article "Heads Up" - Warpaint [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
October 4, 2016
"Heads Up" - Warpaint [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
Music Electro Rock LP Warpaint Los Angeles, CA Full Album Stream
1
1134
image for article "Whiteout" - Warpaint [YouTube Audio Single]
September 19, 2016
"Whiteout" - Warpaint [YouTube Audio Single]
Music Electro Rock Warpaint Los Angeles, CA Audio Single
1
994
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart