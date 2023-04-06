Warpaint Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Warpaint added 2023 headlinng tour dates to their schedule.

Three new September shows are planned in New York City, Massachusetts, and Ohio. In June, Warpaint have shows in Europe, including festival performances and will be opening for The War on Drugs. Warpaint will also be joining The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie for eight North American dates in September.

Warpaint All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Warpaint 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Warpaint on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Warpaint's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on April 6, 2023 at 1:52 pm ET.