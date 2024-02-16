View all results for 'alt'
Warpaint Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Celebrating 20 years and new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 16, 2024

Indie rockers Warpaint announced 2024 headlining tour dates. The opening act for all the shows will be Los Angeles based band Sego.

Ten new May headlining shows are planned in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Texas. Warpaint also have a festival performance at Just Like Heaven in California on their schedule.

In addition to the tour, Warpaint have new music coming out. They will release a new song on March 22 titled "Underneath." Earlier this week, they released "Common Blue."

Warpaint All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 13
Warpaint and Sego at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
May 14
Warpaint and Sego at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
May 15
Warpaint and Sego at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
May 17
Warpaint and Sego at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
May 18
Just Like Heaven Festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
Brookside at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
May 19
Warpaint and Sego at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 21
Warpaint and Sego at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 22
Warpaint and Sego at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
May 24
Warpaint and Sego at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
May 25
Warpaint and Sego at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 26
Warpaint and Sego at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
When do Warpaint 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Warpaint on social media and sign up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Warpaint's Zumic artist page.

seating chart