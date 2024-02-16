Warpaint Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Indie rockers Warpaint announced 2024 headlining tour dates. The opening act for all the shows will be Los Angeles based band Sego.

Ten new May headlining shows are planned in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Texas. Warpaint also have a festival performance at Just Like Heaven in California on their schedule.

In addition to the tour, Warpaint have new music coming out. They will release a new song on March 22 titled "Underneath." Earlier this week, they released "Common Blue."

Warpaint All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Warpaint 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

