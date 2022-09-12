Warren Haynes And Don Was Plan The Last Waltz 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Warren Haynes and Don Was are going back on the road again to celebrate The Band’s 1976 Thanksgiving concert that was held at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, California.

At this time, 13 shows are planned at large-scale venues mainly in the eastern section of America this November. Additional musicians joining Warren and Don will be an all-star lineup featuring Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terence Higgins, Bob Margolin, and Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns.

When do The Last Waltz 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for Citi cardholders, artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is WALTZTOUR22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Warren Haynes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

