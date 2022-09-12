View all results for 'alt'
Warren Haynes And Don Was Plan The Last Waltz 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lineup features Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 12, 2022

Warren Haynes and Don Was are going back on the road again to celebrate The Band’s 1976 Thanksgiving concert that was held at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, California.

At this time, 13 shows are planned at large-scale venues mainly in the eastern section of America this November. Additional musicians joining Warren and Don will be an all-star lineup featuring Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terence Higgins, Bob Margolin, and Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns.

When do The Last Waltz 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for Citi cardholders, artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is WALTZTOUR22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Last Waltz All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 3
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 4
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 5
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at Proctors Theatre
Proctors Theatre Schenectady, NY
Nov 6
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 8
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Nov 9
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Nov 11
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Nov 12
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 13
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Nov 15
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Nov 17
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Nov 18
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Nov 20
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL

We recommend following Warren Haynes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Last Waltz Zumic artist page.

image for artist Don Was
Don Was
image for artist The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz
Nov
3
The Last Waltz
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
4
The Last Waltz
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
image for artist Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Nov
3
The Last Waltz
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
4
The Last Waltz
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
