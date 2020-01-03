View all results for 'alt'
Allman Brothers reunion to feature Jaimoe, Warren, Derek, Oteil, and more in March of 2020

Ticket presale code & on-sale info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 3, 2020

The road truly does go on forever!

On March 10, 2020, a new supergroup calling themselves "The Brothers" will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band with a special performance in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

The Brothers' lineup consists of founding member Jai Johanny Johanson, aka Jaimoe, with ABB alums Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quinones, and Chuck Leavell. Joining the group will be Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic's drummer since 2014, Butch Trucks' nephew, and Derek Trucks' younger brother), and Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble's keyboardist).

This is the first Allman Brothers concert since the band retired in 2014, although individual members of the group have remained active in that time. Gregg Allman and Butch Trucks both passed away in 2017, leaving Jaimoe and Dickey Betts as the only remaining original members of the group. Unfortunately, Betts will not be able to perform due to prior commitments, according to his manager David Spero.

When do The Brothers 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins January 10. Artist, VIP package, and American Express presales begin January 7. Local, Live Nation, and Chase presales begin on January 9. For the AmEx, you can use the presale password INGOLD and for Chase you can use 541712, but you will need the appropriate card to purchase tickets. Stay tuned, we will update this page if additional information becomes available, and keep in mind that primary ticket sales will be through Ticketmaster.

The Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

March and New York City have always held a unique place in the Allman Brothers Band's career as they would hold their annual residency at the Beacon Theatre, where they played 230+ times since 1989. Their final performance at the historic venue was October 28, 2014.

Jaimoe, Derek Trucks, Warren, Quinones, and Oteil expressed their excitement about the upcoming performance in statements shared on Warren's website.

For more, check out the Allman Brothers Band Zumic artist page.

