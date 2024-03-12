Warren Haynes Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Warren Haynes announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Now Is The Time.

Three new June shows are planned at major outdoor music venues in New York and Massachusetts. For these shows, Warren and his band will be accompanied by The Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience. In a social media post, Warren revealed the new band lineup and what fans can expect at these concerts:

The Now Is The Time tour features two sets of symphonic music plus a third set featuring the newly reformed Warren Haynes Band! Joining me for the 2024 incarnation of the band is my longtime friend John Medeski (keys) Gov’t Mule bassist Kevin Scott, and veteran WHB member Terence Higgins (drums). The brand-new show will explore all aspects of my catalog and career including music from Gov’t Mule, Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, Jerry Garcia, my solo albums, and more! We will be reinterpreting the 'songbooks' of many of the bands I've been fortunate to have been part of over the last three decades along with my originals and even some new music. Many of these aforementioned classic songs will be interpreted by an orchestra for the first time ever and doing sets with both the symphony and the band will give us the platform to perform a multi-dimensional show night after night!

Additionally, Warren will be touring in July with Slash's newly announced S.E.R.P.E.N.T. traveling music festival in North America.

When do Warren Haynes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin March 13. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is WARRENPEACE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

