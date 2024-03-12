View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Warren Haynes Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New band lineup performing symphonic music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 12, 2024

Warren Haynes announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Now Is The Time.

Three new June shows are planned at major outdoor music venues in New York and Massachusetts. For these shows, Warren and his band will be accompanied by The Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience. In a social media post, Warren revealed the new band lineup and what fans can expect at these concerts:

The Now Is The Time tour features two sets of symphonic music plus a third set featuring the newly reformed Warren Haynes Band! Joining me for the 2024 incarnation of the band is my longtime friend John Medeski (keys) Gov’t Mule bassist Kevin Scott, and veteran WHB member Terence Higgins (drums). The brand-new show will explore all aspects of my catalog and career including music from Gov’t Mule, Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, Jerry Garcia, my solo albums, and more! We will be reinterpreting the 'songbooks' of many of the bands I've been fortunate to have been part of over the last three decades along with my originals and even some new music. Many of these aforementioned classic songs will be interpreted by an orchestra for the first time ever and doing sets with both the symphony and the band will give us the platform to perform a multi-dimensional show night after night!

Additionally, Warren will be touring in July with Slash's newly announced S.E.R.P.E.N.T. traveling music festival in North America.

When do Warren Haynes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin March 13. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is WARRENPEACE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Warren Haynes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
to
Apr 21
SweetWater 420 Fest at Pullman Yard - Building One
Pullman Yard - Building One Atlanta, GA
Apr 30
to
May 1
Daze Between New Orleans Festival at Faubourg Brewery
Faubourg Brewery New Orleans, LA
Jun 7
Warren Haynes and Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jun 8
Warren Haynes and Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 9
Warren Haynes and Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 15
Warren Haynes at The Blues Village
The Blues Village Grolloo, Netherlands
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Azkena Rock Festival at Mendizabala
Mendizabala Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jul 5
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 6
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 8
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Marymoor Live
Marymoor Live Redmond, WA
Jul 10
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 12
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jul 13
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 14
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at AVA Amphitheater
AVA Amphitheater Tucson, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Warren Haynes on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Warren Haynes Zumic artist page.

1
322
artists
Warren Haynes
genres
Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Hard Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Southern Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Warren Haynes And Don Was Plan The Last Waltz 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 12, 2022
Warren Haynes And Don Was Plan The Last Waltz 2022 Tour Dates: Ti...
Tickets Americana Classic Rock Country Rock Folk Rock Rock Roots Rock Don Was The Last Waltz Warren Haynes
2
869
image for article Allman Brothers reunion to feature Jaimoe, Warren, Derek, Oteil, and more in March of 2020
January 3, 2020
Allman Brothers reunion to feature Jaimoe, Warren, Derek, Oteil, ...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Southern Rock Allman Brothers Band Chuck Leavell Derek Trucks Duane Trucks Jaimoe Marc Quinones Oteil Burbridge Reese Wynans Warren Haynes
1
3780
image for article Gov't Mule Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 3, 2019
Gov't Mule Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Blues Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Gov't Mule The Allman Betts Band The Record Company Warren Haynes
3
3077
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart