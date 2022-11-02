Warren Zeiders Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming country rocker Warren Zeiders has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Pretty Little Poison, the newly planned shows are set at venues across the USA from February into April. Zeiders is currently on a headlining tour that wraps up this month.

When do Warren Zeiders 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. American Express cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PRETTYLITTLEPOISON. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Warren Zeiders All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Warren Zeiders on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Warren Zeiders' Zumic artist page.