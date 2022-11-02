View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Warren Zeiders Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2022

Up-and-coming country rocker Warren Zeiders has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Pretty Little Poison, the newly planned shows are set at venues across the USA from February into April. Zeiders is currently on a headlining tour that wraps up this month.

When do Warren Zeiders 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. American Express cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PRETTYLITTLEPOISON. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Warren Zeiders All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 3
Warren Zeiders and Ben Burgess
Warren Zeiders and Ben Burgess at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 4
Warren Zeiders and Ben Burgess
Warren Zeiders and Ben Burgess at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Nov 5
Warren Zeiders and Ben Burgess
Warren Zeiders and Ben Burgess at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 11
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 12
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Nov 13
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Nov 16
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 17
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Nov 18
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Nov 19
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney
Warren Zeiders and Megan Moroney at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Feb 2
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen Mobile, AL
Feb 3
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Feb 4
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Ranch Concert Hall &amp; Saloon
Ranch Concert Hall &amp; Saloon Fort Myers, FL
Feb 9
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Feb 10
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Cotton Eyed Joe
Cotton Eyed Joe Knoxville, TN
Feb 11
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Druid City Music Hall
Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL
Feb 16
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 17
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Ram's Head On Stage
Ram's Head On Stage Annapolis, MD
Feb 19
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Feb 23
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Graceland
Graceland Memphis, TN
Feb 24
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Mar 2
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Mar 3
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Rick's Cafe
Rick's Cafe Starkville, MS
Mar 4
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Texas Club
Texas Club Baton Rouge, LA
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
CMC Rocks QLD: Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore, Morgan Wallen
CMC Rocks QLD: Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore, Morgan Wallen at Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank Raceway Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Mar 30
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Crusens
Crusens Peoria, IL
Mar 31
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Joe's Live
Joe's Live Rosemont, IL
Apr 1
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 6
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Apr 7
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at The Dusty Armadillo
The Dusty Armadillo Rootstown, OH
Apr 8
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 13
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Apr 14
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Apr 15
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Apr 21
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Grizzly Rose
Grizzly Rose Denver, CO
Apr 22
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 23
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Apr 26
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Cargo
Cargo Reno, NV
Apr 27
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Apr 28
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA

We recommend following Warren Zeiders on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Warren Zeiders' Zumic artist page.

1
164
artists
Warren Zeiders
genres
Country Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart