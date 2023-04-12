W.A.S.P. Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

West Coast heavy metal veterans W.A.S.P. celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2022 and have just added tour dates billed as The 40th Never Stops World Tour for 2023.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening act for the new dates will be Armored Saint, who are also from the Los Angeles '80s metal scene. Currently, W.A.S.P. are on tour in Europe, extending into mid-May.

When do W.A.S.P. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WILDCHILD. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

W.A.S.P. All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow W.A.S.P. on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Editor's note: This article was updated on April 12, 2023 at 5:37 pm ET.