View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

W.A.S.P. Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 12, 2023

West Coast heavy metal veterans W.A.S.P. celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2022 and have just added tour dates billed as The 40th Never Stops World Tour for 2023.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening act for the new dates will be Armored Saint, who are also from the Los Angeles '80s metal scene. Currently, W.A.S.P. are on tour in Europe, extending into mid-May.

When do W.A.S.P. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WILDCHILD. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

W.A.S.P. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 26
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

W.A.S.P. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at KULTTUURITALO
KULTTUURITALO Helsinki, Finlandia
Apr 15
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Club Teatria
Club Teatria Oulu, Finland
Apr 16
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Idun Umeå Folkets Hus
Idun Umeå Folkets Hus Västerbottens län, Sweden
Apr 18
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Sporthallen - Sundsvall
Sporthallen - Sundsvall Sundsvall, Västernorrlands län, Sweden
Apr 19
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Gävle Gasklockorna
Gävle Gasklockorna Gävle, Gävleborgs län, Sweden
Apr 20
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Lokomotivet
Lokomotivet Södermanlands län, Sweden
Apr 21
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Nöjesfabriken
Nöjesfabriken Värmlands län, Sweden
Apr 22
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Fallan
Fallan Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 23
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Folkets Park
Folkets Park Huskvarna, Jönköpings län, Sweden
Apr 24
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Moriska Paviljongen
Moriska Paviljongen Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Apr 25
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
Apr 26
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
Apr 27
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Louis de Geer - Flygeln
Louis de Geer - Flygeln Norrköping, Östergötlands län, Sweden
Apr 28
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Kalmarsalen
Kalmarsalen Kalmar, Kalmar län, Sweden
Apr 29
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Trädgår'n
Trädgår'n Västra Götalands län, Sweden
May 1
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Aladin Music Hall
Aladin Music Hall Bremen, HB, Germany
May 2
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Capitol Mannheim
Capitol Mannheim Mannheim, BW, Germany
May 3
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Turbinenhalle
Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
May 4
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at LKA Longhorn
LKA Longhorn Stuttgart, BW, Germany
May 5
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Garage Saarbrücken
Garage Saarbrücken Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
May 6
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Eventhalle Strohofer
Eventhalle Strohofer Geiselwind, BY, Germany
May 7
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
May 9
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Effenaar
Effenaar Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
May 10
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
May 11
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
May 12
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Live Club
Live Club Trezzo sull'Adda, Lombardia, Italy
May 13
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Hall (Padova)
Hall (Padova) Padova, Veneto, Italy
May 14
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Center urbane kulture kino Šiška
Center urbane kulture kino Šiška Ljubljana, Slovenia
May 15
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Sono Music Club
Sono Music Club Brno, South Moravian Region, Czechia
May 17
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at The Roman Arenas
The Roman Arenas Bucharest, Romania
May 18
W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P. at Universidada Sports Hall
Universidada Sports Hall Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Aug 4
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Aug 5
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Aug 7
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Aug 8
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 10
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 11
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at The Podium - Spokane
The Podium - Spokane Spokane, WA
Aug 12
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Aug 13
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 15
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Aug 16
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 17
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Aug 18
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Pablo Center at the Confluence
Pablo Center at the Confluence Eau Claire, WI
Aug 19
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Horizon Events Center - IA
Horizon Events Center - IA Clive, IA
Aug 20
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Aug 22
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 23
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Aug 24
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Capitol Theatre (Wheeling)
Capitol Theatre (Wheeling) Wheeling, WV
Aug 25
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Aug 26
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Aug 27
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Aug 29
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Aug 30
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 31
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Packard Music Hall
Packard Music Hall Warren, OH
Sep 1
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 3
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 5
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 7
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Graceland
Graceland Memphis, TN
Sep 8
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Sep 9
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Sep 10
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 13
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Sep 14
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 16
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow W.A.S.P. on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the W.A.S.P. Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on April 12, 2023 at 5:37 pm ET.

1
226
artists
W.A.S.P.
genres
Glam Metal Heavy metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P.
Aug
26
W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart