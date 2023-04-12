W.A.S.P. Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

West Coast heavy metal veterans W.A.S.P. celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2022 and have just added tour dates billed as The 40th Never Stops World Tour for 2023.
The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening act for the new dates will be Armored Saint, who are also from the Los Angeles '80s metal scene. Currently, W.A.S.P. are on tour in Europe, extending into mid-May.
When do W.A.S.P. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is WILDCHILD. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 26
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Apr 14
KULTTUURITALO
Helsinki, Finlandia
Apr 15
Club Teatria
Oulu, Finland
Apr 16
Idun Umeå Folkets Hus
Västerbottens län, Sweden
Apr 18
Sporthallen - Sundsvall
Sundsvall, Västernorrlands län, Sweden
Apr 19
Gävle Gasklockorna
Gävle, Gävleborgs län, Sweden
Apr 20
Lokomotivet
Södermanlands län, Sweden
Apr 21
Nöjesfabriken
Värmlands län, Sweden
Apr 22
Fallan
Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 23
Folkets Park
Huskvarna, Jönköpings län, Sweden
Apr 24
Moriska Paviljongen
Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Apr 25
Rockefeller Music Hall
Oslo, Norway
Apr 26
Rockefeller Music Hall
Oslo, Norway
Apr 27
Louis de Geer - Flygeln
Norrköping, Östergötlands län, Sweden
Apr 28
Kalmarsalen
Kalmar, Kalmar län, Sweden
Apr 29
Trädgår'n
Västra Götalands län, Sweden
May 1
Aladin Music Hall
Bremen, HB, Germany
May 2
Capitol Mannheim
Mannheim, BW, Germany
May 3
Turbinenhalle
Oberhausen, Germany
May 4
LKA Longhorn
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
May 5
Garage Saarbrücken
Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
May 6
Eventhalle Strohofer
Geiselwind, BY, Germany
May 7
Backstage Halle
München, BY, Germany
May 9
Effenaar
Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
May 10
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
May 11
Les Docks
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
May 12
Live Club
Trezzo sull'Adda, Lombardia, Italy
May 13
Hall (Padova)
Padova, Veneto, Italy
May 14
Center urbane kulture kino Šiška
Ljubljana, Slovenia
May 15
Sono Music Club
Brno, South Moravian Region, Czechia
May 17
The Roman Arenas
Bucharest, Romania
May 18
Universidada Sports Hall
Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Aug 4
Fremont Theater
San Luis Obispo, CA
Aug 5
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Aug 7
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Aug 8
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 10
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Aug 11
The Podium - Spokane
Spokane, WA
Aug 12
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
Aug 13
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 15
Steelhouse Omaha
Omaha, NE
Aug 16
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 17
The Rust Belt
East Moline, IL
Aug 18
Pablo Center at the Confluence
Eau Claire, WI
Aug 19
Horizon Events Center - IA
Clive, IA
Aug 20
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
Aug 22
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 23
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 24
Capitol Theatre (Wheeling)
Wheeling, WV
Aug 25
Sherman Theater
Stroudsburg, PA
Aug 26
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Aug 27
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Aug 29
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Aug 30
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 31
Packard Music Hall
Warren, OH
Sep 1
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 3
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Sep 5
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Sep 9
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Sep 10
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 13
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Sep 14
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Sep 16
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow W.A.S.P. on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Editor's note: This article was updated on April 12, 2023 at 5:37 pm ET.