Wavves and Cloud Nothings Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alt-rockers Wavves and Cloud Nothings have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned co-headlining shows are set in June and July at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act for the new concerts will be Ultra Q. In total, twenty-four new shows are planned.

When do Wavves and Cloud Nothings 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wavves and Cloud Nothings on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

