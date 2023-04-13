View all results for 'alt'
Wavves and Cloud Nothings Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 13, 2023

Alt-rockers Wavves and Cloud Nothings have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned co-headlining shows are set in June and July at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act for the new concerts will be Ultra Q. In total, twenty-four new shows are planned.

When do Wavves and Cloud Nothings 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wavves Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 17
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Le Poisson Rouge
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Wavves All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
Daydream - Melbourne
Daydream - Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 24
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Stay Gold
Stay Gold Brunswick, VIC, Australia
Apr 26
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Lion Arts Factory
Lion Arts Factory Adelaide, SA, Australia
Apr 27
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Dicey Riley's Hotel
Dicey Riley's Hotel Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Apr 29
Daydream - Sydney
Daydream - Sydney at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Apr 30
Daydream- Brisbane
Daydream- Brisbane at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
May 19
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Headrow House
Headrow House Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 20
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at YES (The Pink Room)
YES (The Pink Room) Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 21
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Nice N Sleazy
Nice N Sleazy Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 22
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Hare and Hounds
Hare and Hounds Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Dareshack
Dareshack Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 25
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Scala
Scala London, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Petit Bain
Petit Bain Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 27
to
May 28
Levitation Frances
Levitation Frances at Le Chabada
Le Chabada Angers, Pays de la Loire, France
May 28
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 30
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Frannz Club
Frannz Club Berlin, Germany
May 31
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Molotow
Molotow Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 1
Wavves
Wavves at Polaris Hall
Polaris Hall Portland, OR
Jun 1
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Doornroosje
Doornroosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jun 2
Wavves
Wavves at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 2
to
Jun 3
Dauwpop
Dauwpop at Dauwpop Terrein
Dauwpop Terrein Haarle, OV, Netherlands
Jun 3
Wavves
Wavves at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Jun 8
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Jun 9
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Jun 11
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Jun 13
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Rec Room - Buffalo
Rec Room - Buffalo Buffalo, NY
Jun 14
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 16
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jun 17
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Le Poisson Rouge
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY
Jun 18
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 20
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Jun 21
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Jun 23
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jun 24
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Eastside Bowl
Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN
Jun 26
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Jun 27
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Jun 29
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Sister Bar
Sister Bar Albuquerque, NM
Jun 30
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Jul 1
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jul 2
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jul 3
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Jul 5
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Jul 6
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q
Wavves, Cloud Nothings, and Ultra Q at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Jul 9
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wavves and Cloud Nothings on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Wavves and Cloud Nothings Zumic artist pages.

Artwork: Nicholas Gazin
