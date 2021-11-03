Waxahatchee Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Waxahatchee have shared 2022 tour dates with singer-songwriter Madi Diaz as the opening act on most dates. The newly announced shows are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues from February through June. In January, the band will join Wilco for their Sky Blue Sky festival cruise in Mexico and in April they will appear at the Bluebird Music Festival in Colorado.

Fronted by Katie Crutchfield, Waxahatchee has made a name for themselves by combining rootsy folk and country styles with alt and indie rock. During the pandemic last year, the band stayed busy with some special streaming performances and also released Saint Cloud — their first LP since 2017. As vaccinations made the concert world a safer place, they have played over 30 shows in 2021, finishing their most recent tour in October.

Waxahatchee All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Waxahatchee 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express cardholders, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Waxahatchee on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Waxahatchee's Zumic artist page.