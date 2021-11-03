View all results for 'alt'
Waxahatchee Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' on the road with Madi Diaz
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published November 3, 2021

Waxahatchee have shared 2022 tour dates with singer-songwriter Madi Diaz as the opening act on most dates. The newly announced shows are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues from February through June. In January, the band will join Wilco for their Sky Blue Sky festival cruise in Mexico and in April they will appear at the Bluebird Music Festival in Colorado.

Fronted by Katie Crutchfield, Waxahatchee has made a name for themselves by combining rootsy folk and country styles with alt and indie rock. During the pandemic last year, the band stayed busy with some special streaming performances and also released Saint Cloud their first LP since 2017. As vaccinations made the concert world a safer place, they have played over 30 shows in 2021, finishing their most recent tour in October.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 10
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Waxahatchee All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 17
to
Jan 21
Wilco's Sky Blue Sky
Wilco's Sky Blue Sky at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 4
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Feb 5
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Feb 6
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 7
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 9
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Columbus Theatre
Columbus Theatre Providence, RI
Feb 10
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Feb 14
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Feb 15
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Feb 18
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 19
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Fountain Street Church
Fountain Street Church Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 20
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 10
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 11
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 23
to
Apr 24
Bluebird Music Festival
Bluebird Music Festival at Macky Auditorium
Macky Auditorium Boulder, CO
Jun 21
Waxahatchee
Waxahatchee at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
When do Waxahatchee 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express cardholders, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Waxahatchee on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Feb
9
Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
