Waxahatchee Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Waxahatchee has shared 2024 tour dates for North America. At this time, there are 40 concerts scheduled in the USA, one in Canada, and one festival date in Austria.
The newly announced shows are planned from April into September at intimate venues that include theatres, music halls, auditoriums, ballrooms, multiple breweries, a winery, and a space observatory. The opening acts on select dates will be Good Morning, Tre Burt, Snail Mail, Tim Heidecker, Gladie, and / or Greg Mendez.
Fronted by Katie Crutchfield, Waxahatchee will also release a new album on March 22 titled Tigers Blood. Watch the music video for the new song "Right Back to It" featuring MJ Lenderman.
Waxahatchee Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 27
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Aug 28
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Sep 1
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Waxahatchee All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 18
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Apr 19
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Apr 20
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Apr 21
Majestic Theatre
Detroit, MI
Apr 23
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 25
Toad's Place
New Haven, CT
Apr 26
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
Apr 27
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 28
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Apr 30
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
May 1
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 3
Jannus Live
Glen Saint Mary, FL
May 3
to
May 5
Central Park - Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia
May 6
Lyric Theatre
Birmingham, AL
May 8
Cain's Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
May 9
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Fort Worth, TX
May 10
The Heights Theater
Houston, TX
May 11
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
May 13
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
May 14
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
May 16
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
May 17
BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
Paso Robles, CA
May 18
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
May 19
Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Sonoma, CA
May 21
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
May 23
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Sonnegger See
Sittersdorf, Kärnten, Austria
Aug 19
Treefort Music Hall
Boise, ID
Aug 21
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Fort Collins, CO
Aug 23
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Aug 25
Bell's Brewery
Kalamazoo, MI
Aug 26
Carnegie Music Hall - Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 28
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Aug 29
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Deerfield, MA
Aug 30
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Aug 31
Arrowood Farms
Accord, NY
Sep 1
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 7
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
When do Waxahatchee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Waxahatchee on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Waxahatchee's Zumic artist page.