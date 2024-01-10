View all results for 'alt'
Waxahatchee Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 10, 2024

Waxahatchee has shared 2024 tour dates for North America. At this time, there are 40 concerts scheduled in the USA, one in Canada, and one festival date in Austria.

The newly announced shows are planned from April into September at intimate venues that include theatres, music halls, auditoriums, ballrooms, multiple breweries, a winery, and a space observatory. The opening acts on select dates will be Good Morning, Tre Burt, Snail Mail, Tim Heidecker, Gladie, and / or Greg Mendez.

Fronted by Katie Crutchfield, Waxahatchee will also release a new album on March 22 titled Tigers Blood. Watch the music video for the new song "Right Back to It" featuring MJ Lenderman.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Waxahatchee All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Apr 19
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Apr 20
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Apr 21
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 23
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 25
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Apr 26
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Apr 27
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Apr 28
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 30
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 1
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 3
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
May 3
to
May 5
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 4
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
May 6
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre Birmingham, AL
May 8
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
May 9
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
May 10
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
May 11
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 13
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 14
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 16
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
May 17
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Paso Robles, CA
May 18
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 19
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA
May 21
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 23
Waxahatchee and Good Morning at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Acoustic Lakeside Festival at Sonnegger See
Sonnegger See Sittersdorf, Kärnten, Austria
Aug 19
Waxahatchee and Tre Burt at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Aug 21
Waxahatchee and Tre Burt at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
Aug 23
Waxahatchee and Tre Burt at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Aug 24
Waxahatchee and Tre Burt at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Aug 25
Waxahatchee and Tre Burt at Bell's Brewery
Bell's Brewery Kalamazoo, MI
Aug 26
Waxahatchee and Tre Burt at Carnegie Music Hall - Pittsburgh
Carnegie Music Hall - Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 28
Waxahatchee at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug 29
Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, and Tim Heidecker at Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield Deerfield, MA
Aug 30
Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, and Tim Heidecker at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Aug 31
Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, and Tim Heidecker at Arrowood Farms
Arrowood Farms Accord, NY
Sep 1
Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, and Tim Heidecker at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 6
Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, and Tim Heidecker at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 7
Waxahatchee, Tim Heidecker, and Gladie at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, and Greg Mendez at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
When do Waxahatchee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Waxahatchee on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Waxahatchee's Zumic artist page.

