Waxahatchee Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Waxahatchee has shared 2024 tour dates for North America. At this time, there are 40 concerts scheduled in the USA, one in Canada, and one festival date in Austria.

The newly announced shows are planned from April into September at intimate venues that include theatres, music halls, auditoriums, ballrooms, multiple breweries, a winery, and a space observatory. The opening acts on select dates will be Good Morning, Tre Burt, Snail Mail, Tim Heidecker, Gladie, and / or Greg Mendez.

Fronted by Katie Crutchfield, Waxahatchee will also release a new album on March 22 titled Tigers Blood. Watch the music video for the new song "Right Back to It" featuring MJ Lenderman.

Waxahatchee All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Waxahatchee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Waxahatchee on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

