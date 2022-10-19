View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

We Came As Romans Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Darkbloom Tour' with Erra and Brand of Sacrifice
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2022

Metal band We Came As Romans have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Darkbloom.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at American venues coast to coast in January and February. At this time, 24 new shows have been announced. The opening acts will be Erra and Brand of Sacrifice.

When do We Came As Romans 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Knotfest, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We Came As Romans Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 22
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

We Came As Romans All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 19
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Jan 20
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jan 21
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at The Palladium Main Stage
The Palladium Main Stage Worcester, MA
Jan 22
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jan 24
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Jan 25
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Canal Club
Canal Club Richmond, VA
Jan 26
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Jan 27
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jan 28
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jan 30
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jan 31
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Feb 1
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 3
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Feb 4
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 5
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 7
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Feb 8
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Feb 10
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 11
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Feb 13
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Feb 14
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Feb 15
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Feb 17
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Feb 18
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI

We recommend following We Came As Romans on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the We Came As Romans Zumic artist page.

1
154
artists
We Came As Romans
genres
Hard Rock Metal Metalcore Post-Hardcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist We Came As Romans
We Came As Romans
Jan
22
We Came As Romans, Erra, and Brand of Sacrifice
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart