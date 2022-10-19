We Came As Romans Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal band We Came As Romans have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Darkbloom.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at American venues coast to coast in January and February. At this time, 24 new shows have been announced. The opening acts will be Erra and Brand of Sacrifice.

When do We Came As Romans 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Knotfest, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We Came As Romans All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following We Came As Romans on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the We Came As Romans Zumic artist page.