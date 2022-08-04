We Were Promised Jetpacks Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

We Were Promised Jetpacks have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, bringing their total number of upcoming performances to over 30.

The Scottish rockers added 19 concert dates at venues across the United States in October. In September, WWPJ have a 14-date tour of the UK and Western Europe.

We Were Promised Jetpacks All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do We Were Promised Jetpacks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following We Were Promised Jetpacks on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

