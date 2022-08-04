View all results for 'alt'
We Were Promised Jetpacks Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rocking Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 4, 2022

We Were Promised Jetpacks have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, bringing their total number of upcoming performances to over 30.

The Scottish rockers added 19 concert dates at venues across the United States in October. In September, WWPJ have a 14-date tour of the UK and Western Europe.

We Were Promised Jetpacks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

We Were Promised Jetpacks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at The Lemon Tree
Rescheduled
The Lemon Tree Aberdeen City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 9
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Pop Recs Ltd
Pop Recs Ltd Sunderland, England, United Kingdom
Sep 10
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at La Belle Angele
La Belle Angele Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 13
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at St. Mary's Creative Space
St. Mary's Creative Space Chester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Brewery Arts Centre
Brewery Arts Centre Kendal, England, United Kingdom
Sep 15
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at MOTH Club
MOTH Club London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Norwich Arts Centre
Norwich Arts Centre Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Sep 18
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Patterns
Patterns Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at La Boule Noire
La Boule Noire Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 21
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Rotown
Rotown Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Sep 22
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Sep 24
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel
Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel Köln, Germany
Sep 25
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Kavka
Kavka Antwerp, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Oct 7
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Skullys Music Diner
Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH
Oct 8
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 9
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Oct 11
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 12
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Oct 13
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Oct 14
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 15
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Oct 16
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Oct 18
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at The Social - FL
The Social - FL Orlando, FL
Oct 19
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Respectable Street
Respectable Street West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 22
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Third Man Records
Third Man Records Nashville, TN
Oct 23
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Oct 25
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Oct 26
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Oct 27
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at The Lost Horizon
The Lost Horizon Syracuse, NY
Oct 28
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at The Met Pawtucket
The Met Pawtucket Pawtucket, RI
Oct 29
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at 3S Artspace
3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH
Oct 30
We Were Promised Jetpacks
We Were Promised Jetpacks at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
When do We Were Promised Jetpacks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following We Were Promised Jetpacks on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out We Were Promised Jetpacks' Zumic artist page.

