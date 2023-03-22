View all results for 'alt'
Ween Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

19 shows for veteran rockers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 22, 2023

This week, Ween added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as An Evening with: Ween, fourteen new summer shows are planned from July into September. This will be the band's "first extensive tour since 2016," according to a post on their social media. In April, Ween have performances in Texas and Louisiana, including The Peach Music Festival.

When do Ween 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sep 14
Ween
Ween at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Apr 25
Ween
Ween at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Apr 26
Ween
Ween at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 28
Ween
Ween at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 29
Ween
Ween at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Peach Music Festival
Peach Music Festival at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Jul 28
Ween
Ween at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 29
Ween
Ween at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jul 30
Ween
Ween at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Aug 1
Ween
Ween at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 3
Ween
Ween at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 4
Ween
Ween at GrindersKC
GrindersKC Kansas City, MO
Aug 5
Ween
Ween at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 8
Ween
Ween at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Sep 9
Ween
Ween at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 10
Ween
Ween at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 12
Ween
Ween at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Sep 14
Ween
Ween at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 15
Ween
Ween at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Sep 16
Ween
Ween at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ween on social media and sign up for their mailing list (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ween's Zumic artist page.

