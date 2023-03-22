Ween Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Ween added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as An Evening with: Ween, fourteen new summer shows are planned from July into September. This will be the band's "first extensive tour since 2016," according to a post on their social media. In April, Ween have performances in Texas and Louisiana, including The Peach Music Festival.

When do Ween 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ween on social media and sign up for their mailing list (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

