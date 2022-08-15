View all results for 'alt'
Ween Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Seven concerts along East Coast
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 15, 2022

Ween have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Next month, the band has three performances lined up, one in North Carolina and a two-night run in Georgia. The newly planned concerts are set in October and November, with two nights at Roadrunner in Boston and another two at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, starting on Halloween. This year marks Ween's most active time on tour since 2018.

When do Ween 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members and American Express cardholders begin August 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ween Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 31
Ween
Ween at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 1
Ween
Ween at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Ween All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
Ween
Ween at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Sep 16
Ween
Ween at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 17
Ween
Ween at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 28
Ween
Ween at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 29
Ween
Ween at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 31
Ween
Ween at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 1
Ween
Ween at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

We recommend following Ween on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Ween's Zumic artist page.

