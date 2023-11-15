Ween Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Ween added some 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

A total of four new February shows are planned, two each at The Van Buren in Phoenix and The Sound in Del Mar. These are the only dates on the band's calendar at this time.

When do Ween 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CANDI. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ween All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ween on social media and sign up for their mailing list (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ween's Zumic artist page.