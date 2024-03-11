View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Weezer Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Smashing Pumpkins, Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr.
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 11, 2024

Weezer are gearing up for some exciting shows ahead.

The band added 2024 tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, popularly known as The Blue Album. Billed as Voyage To The Blue Planet, new shows are planned at arenas across North America in September and October.

The opening acts for these concerts will be The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. According to a post on Weezer's social media, "Not only are we playing the album in full each and every night of the tour, but we also plan on playing all of your favorite Weezer songs, rarities and more."

Previously, Weezer announced a tour with The Smashing Pumpkins scheduled to begin in June.

When do Weezer 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardmembers begin March 13. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Flaming Lips presale password is YOSHIMI. The Dinosaur Jr. presale password is DINOJR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Weezer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 11
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Weezer All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 15
Weezer and Dogstar at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
May 3
to
May 5
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
Jun 7
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Indigo At The O2
Indigo At The O2 London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 12
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 13
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 4
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 6
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Sep 7
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Sep 8
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 10
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 11
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 13
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 14
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Sep 17
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 18
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Sep 20
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Kia Center (formerly Amway Center)
Kia Center (formerly Amway Center) Orlando, FL
Sep 21
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 27
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 28
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 29
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Blue FCU Arena
Blue FCU Arena Loveland, CO
Oct 4
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 5
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 6
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 8
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Oct 9
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 11
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr. at Intuit Dome
Intuit Dome Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Weezer on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Weezer's Zumic artist page.

1
412
artists
Weezer
genres
Alt Rock Emo Rock Indie Rock Pop Punk Pop Rock Power Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Weezer
Weezer
Sep
11
Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and Dinosaur Jr.
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 17, 2023
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Alt Rock Emo Rock Pop Rock The Smashing Pumpkins Weezer
1
855
image for article Weezer Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 27, 2023
Weezer Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Emo Rock Indie Rock Pop Punk Pop Rock Power Pop Weezer
1
2456
image for article Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
July 2, 2020
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: T...
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Fall Out Boy Green Day The Interrupters Weezer
1
2401
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart