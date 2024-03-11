Weezer Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Weezer are gearing up for some exciting shows ahead.

The band added 2024 tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, popularly known as The Blue Album. Billed as Voyage To The Blue Planet, new shows are planned at arenas across North America in September and October.

The opening acts for these concerts will be The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. According to a post on Weezer's social media, "Not only are we playing the album in full each and every night of the tour, but we also plan on playing all of your favorite Weezer songs, rarities and more."

Previously, Weezer announced a tour with The Smashing Pumpkins scheduled to begin in June.

When do Weezer 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardmembers begin March 13. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Flaming Lips presale password is YOSHIMI. The Dinosaur Jr. presale password is DINOJR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Weezer All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Weezer on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Weezer's Zumic artist page.