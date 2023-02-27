Weezer Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Weezer have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Indie Rock Road Trip.
The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America from June into September. Joining on select dates will be a number of like-minded rocks acts including Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and / or White Reaper. Weezer also have festival performances at Innings, Railbird, WonderRoad, Fuji Rock, and Sea.Hear.Now.
When do Weezer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Artist begin March 1. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 28
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jul 13
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Park, NJ
Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Jun 4
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Jun 6
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Jun 8
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Jun 10
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 11
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Jun 14
Breese Stevens Field
Madison, WI
Jun 16
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 17
to
Jun 18
Garfield Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 18
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 23
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jun 24
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 25
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jun 27
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 28
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jun 30
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Jul 1
The Palladium
Worcester, MA
Jul 3
Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
Canandaigua, NY
Jul 4
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 9
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
Jul 13
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Naeba ski resort
Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Aug 20
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Aug 22
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 24
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Aug 27
The Great Saltair
Magna, UT
Aug 28
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 30
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 1
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 2
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Park, NJ
For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Weezer on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to following your local venue.
