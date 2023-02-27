View all results for 'alt'
Weezer Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Indie Rock Road Trip' with Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 27, 2023

Weezer have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Indie Rock Road Trip.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America from June into September. Joining on select dates will be a number of like-minded rocks acts including Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and / or White Reaper. Weezer also have festival performances at Innings, Railbird, WonderRoad, Fuji Rock, and Sea.Hear.Now.

When do Weezer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Artist begin March 1. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Weezer All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Innings Festival Florida
Innings Festival Florida at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Jun 4
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Jun 6
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 8
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jun 10
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 11
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Jun 13
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 14
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Jun 16
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 17
to
Jun 18
WonderRoad
WonderRoad at Garfield Park
Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 18
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma
Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 23
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 24
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 25
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 27
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 28
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 30
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 1
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Jul 3
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC Canandaigua, NY
Jul 4
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 9
Weezer and Joyce Manor
Weezer and Joyce Manor at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Jul 11
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 13
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor
Weezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Fuji Rock Festival
Fuji Rock Festival at Naeba ski resort
Naeba ski resort Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Aug 20
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 22
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 24
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 27
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Aug 28
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 30
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 1
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 2
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Sep 3
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper
Weezer, Spoon, and White Reaper at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Weezer on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to following your local venue.

