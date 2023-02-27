Weezer Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Weezer have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Indie Rock Road Trip.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America from June into September. Joining on select dates will be a number of like-minded rocks acts including Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and / or White Reaper. Weezer also have festival performances at Innings, Railbird, WonderRoad, Fuji Rock, and Sea.Hear.Now.

When do Weezer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Artist begin March 1. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Weezer All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Weezer on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to following your local venue.

For more, check out Weezer's Zumic artist page.