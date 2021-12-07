View all results for 'alt'
Weird Al Yankovic Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

130+ shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2021

As if the past couple of years haven't been weird enough, Weird Al Yankovic has announced 2022 tour dates for North America. At this time, a whopping 130+ dates are scheduled with opening act Emo Philips. Weird Al's previous tour was 2019's Strings Attached.

Much like his 2018 tour, the upcoming concerts are billed as The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Fans coming to these shows can expect, "a scaled-down tour with limited production (no costumes, props, or video screens) in smaller theatres and more intimate settings, and Al’s setlist will be comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs" according to a post on Weird Al Yankovic's website.

When do Weird Al Yankovic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for VIP packages and local venues/radio begin December 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before you get your laughs on with the legendary comic, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Weird Al Yankovic Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Weird Al Yankovic All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 26
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Bardavon 1869 Opera House
The Bardavon 1869 Opera House Poughkeepsie, NY
Apr 27
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Empire Center at the Egg
Empire Center at the Egg Albany, NY
Apr 29
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Zeiterion Theatre
Zeiterion Theatre New Bedford, MA
Apr 30
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Collins Center for the Arts
Collins Center for the Arts Orono, ME
May 1
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
May 3
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Merrill Auditorium
Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME
May 4
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Garde Arts Center
Garde Arts Center New London, CT
May 6
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Chevalier Theater
Chevalier Theater Medford, MA
May 7
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Chevalier Theater
Chevalier Theater Medford, MA
May 8
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
May 10
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
May 11
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
May 14
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
May 15
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Warner Theatre - PA
Warner Theatre - PA Erie, PA
May 17
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Canton Palace Theater
Canton Palace Theater Canton, OH
May 18
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre Saginaw, MI
May 20
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Fisher Theatre - MI
Fisher Theatre - MI Detroit, MI
May 21
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
May 22
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Sangamon Auditorium
Sangamon Auditorium Springfield, IL
May 24
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Uihlein Hall Marcus Center For The Performing Arts
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center For The Performing Arts Milwaukee, WI
May 25
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Victory Theatre - IN
Victory Theatre - IN Evansville, IN
May 27
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
May 28
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
May 29
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 31
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Robinson Center Music Hall
Robinson Center Music Hall Little Rock, AR
Jun 1
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Jun 3
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Ellie Caulkins Opera House Denver, CO
Jun 4
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Ellie Caulkins Opera House Denver, CO
Jun 5
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre
Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 6
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Morrison Center
Morrison Center Boise, ID
Jun 8
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 11
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 12
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Silver Legacy Casino
Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
Jun 15
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Jun 16
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Jun 17
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 18
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 20
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Granada Theatre - Santa Barbara
Granada Theatre - Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 21
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Bakersfield Fox Theater
Bakersfield Fox Theater Bakersfield, CA
Jun 24
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Fox Theater Spokane
Fox Theater Spokane Spokane, WA
Jun 25
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 26
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Jun 28
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 29
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 30
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Hult Center For The Performing Arts
Hult Center For The Performing Arts Eugene, OR
Jul 2
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Centre In Vancouver For Performing Arts
The Centre In Vancouver For Performing Arts Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 4
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Winspear Centre
Winspear Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 5
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 6
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 8
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Conexus Arts Centre
Conexus Arts Centre Regina, SK, Saskatchewan, Canada
Jul 9
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at TCU Place
TCU Place Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jul 10
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jul 11
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Duluth, MN
Jul 14
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Overture Hall
Overture Hall Madison, WI
Jul 15
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Chicago Symphony Hall
Chicago Symphony Hall Chicago, IL
Jul 16
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Chicago Symphony Hall
Chicago Symphony Hall Chicago, IL
Jul 19
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids
Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 20
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Missouri Theatre Center for the Arts
Missouri Theatre Center for the Arts Columbia, MO
Jul 22
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Lied Center For Performing Arts
Lied Center For Performing Arts Lincoln, NE
Jul 23
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Jul 24
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Jul 26
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Lerner Performing Arts Center
Lerner Performing Arts Center Elkhart, IN
Jul 29
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 30
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at National Arts Centre
National Arts Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Aug 1
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 2
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 3
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Williamsport Community Arts Center
Williamsport Community Arts Center Williamsport, PA
Aug 5
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Calvin Theater
Calvin Theater Northampton, MA
Aug 6
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Aug 7
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Aug 9
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Ferguson Center for the Arts Concert Hall
Ferguson Center for the Arts Concert Hall Newport News, VA
Aug 10
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Dominion Energy Center
Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA
Aug 12
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts
Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts Wilmington, NC
Aug 13
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Belk Theater
Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
Aug 14
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Gaillard Center
Gaillard Center Charleston, SC
Aug 17
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Aug 18
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Peace Center for the Performing Arts
Peace Center for the Performing Arts Greenville, SC
Aug 19
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Von Braun Center Concert Hall
Von Braun Center Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
Aug 20
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Alabama Theatre
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
Aug 22
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center Ashland, KY
Aug 23
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Mead Theater
Mead Theater Dayton, OH
Aug 25
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 26
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Mendel Center
Mendel Center Benton Harbor, MI
Aug 28
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Chesterfield Amphitheater
Chesterfield Amphitheater Chesterfield, MO
Aug 30
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
Aug 31
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Topeka Performing Arts Center
Topeka Performing Arts Center Topeka, KS
Sep 1
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
Sep 2
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Muriel Kauffman Theatre Kansas City, MO
Sep 4
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Hudiburg Chevrolet Center
Hudiburg Chevrolet Center Midwest City, OK
Sep 6
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
Sep 7
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Avalon Theatre
The Avalon Theatre Grand Junction, CO
Sep 9
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Union Colony Civic Center
Union Colony Civic Center Greeley, CO
Sep 10
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Santa Fe Opera
Santa Fe Opera Santa Fe, NM
Sep 11
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Chandler Center For The Arts
Chandler Center For The Arts Chandler, AZ
Sep 13
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Fox Performing Arts Center
Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA
Sep 15
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 16
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Pechanga Resort and Casino
Pechanga Resort and Casino Temecula, CA
Sep 18
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Sep 21
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 24
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Mondavi Center - UC Davis
Mondavi Center - UC Davis Davis, CA
Sep 25
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Balboa Theatre
Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
Sep 26
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Balboa Theatre
Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
Sep 27
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Fox Tucson Theatre
Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ
Sep 29
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Sep 30
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Cullen Performance Hall
Cullen Performance Hall Houston, TX
Oct 2
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 4
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Oct 6
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Graceland
Graceland Memphis, TN
Oct 7
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Strand Theatre
Strand Theatre Shreveport, LA
Oct 8
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Heymann Performing Arts Center
Heymann Performing Arts Center Lafayette, LA
Oct 9
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola, FL
Oct 11
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Oct 12
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Parker
The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 13
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Parker
The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 15
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Oct 16
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Oct 17
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts
Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts Orange Park, FL
Oct 19
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
Oct 21
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Oct 22
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Oct 23
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh, NC
Oct 25
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Berglund Center
Berglund Center Roanoke, VA
Oct 26
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Carnegie Music Hall
Carnegie Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 28
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at The Kimmel Center
The Kimmel Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 29
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips
Weird Al Yankovic and Emo Philips at Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium
Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium New York, NY

We recommend following Weird Al Yankovic on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Weird Al Yankovic's Zumic artist page.

