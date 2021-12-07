Weird Al Yankovic Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

As if the past couple of years haven't been weird enough, Weird Al Yankovic has announced 2022 tour dates for North America. At this time, a whopping 130+ dates are scheduled with opening act Emo Philips. Weird Al's previous tour was 2019's Strings Attached.

Much like his 2018 tour, the upcoming concerts are billed as The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Fans coming to these shows can expect, "a scaled-down tour with limited production (no costumes, props, or video screens) in smaller theatres and more intimate settings, and Al’s setlist will be comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs" according to a post on Weird Al Yankovic's website.

When do Weird Al Yankovic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for VIP packages and local venues/radio begin December 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before you get your laughs on with the legendary comic, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Weird Al Yankovic All Tour Dates and Tickets

