Westlife Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Irish group Westlife have added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Hits Tour - A St Patrick's Day Special, four newly planned concerts are scheduled around the March holiday in Toronto, Boston, New York City, and Chicago. In addition, Westlife have five shows scheduled in South Africa this November.

As shared on promotional materials, these shows will be Westlife's first live performances in North America — which is surprising considering they've garnered billions of online streams for multiple massive hit songs. They had done a "promotional tour" of America while their popularity was exploding 23 years ago, but these will be their first true concert experiences in the USA and Canada.

When do Westlife 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin August 15. Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Westlife All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Westlife on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Additionally, Westlife will make their United States television debut on Good Morning America on August 21 and will perform their song, "Flying Without Wings." For more, check out Westlife's Zumic artist page.