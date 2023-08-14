View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Westlife Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

First time ever in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 14, 2023

Irish group Westlife have added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Hits Tour - A St Patrick's Day Special, four newly planned concerts are scheduled around the March holiday in Toronto, Boston, New York City, and Chicago. In addition, Westlife have five shows scheduled in South Africa this November.

As shared on promotional materials, these shows will be Westlife's first live performances in North America — which is surprising considering they've garnered billions of online streams for multiple massive hit songs. They had done a "promotional tour" of America while their popularity was exploding 23 years ago, but these will be their first true concert experiences in the USA and Canada.

When do Westlife 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin August 15. Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Westlife Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 16
Westlife at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Westlife All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 1
Westlife at Grand Arena
Grand Arena Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Nov 2
Westlife at Grand Arena
Grand Arena Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Nov 3
Westlife at SunBet Arena
SunBet Arena Pretoria, GP, South Africa
Nov 4
Westlife at SunBet Arena
SunBet Arena Pretoria, GP, South Africa
Nov 5
Westlife at SunBet Arena
SunBet Arena Pretoria, GP, South Africa
Mar 13
Westlife at Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts) Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 14
Westlife at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 16
Westlife at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Mar 18
Westlife at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Westlife on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Additionally, Westlife will make their United States television debut on Good Morning America on August 21 and will perform their song, "Flying Without Wings." For more, check out Westlife's Zumic artist page.

1
764
artists
Westlife
genres
Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Westlife
Westlife
Mar
16
Westlife
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart