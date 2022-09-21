Wet Leg Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English pop-rockers Wet Leg are having a big year. The duo's self-titled debut LP should be in the conversation for the best — and sexiest — albums of 2022.
This week, Wet Leg added four New York City concerts for December, happening at Webster Hall, Elsewhere, Bowery Ballroom, and Music Hall of Williamsburg — a handful of the best small-to-medium sized venues the city has to offer.
This brings Wet Leg's upcoming dates to over 80 into July of 2023 including headlining tours of Europe and North America, 35 nights opening for Harry Styles in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, plus opening a few shows for Florence + The Machine in California.
When do Wet Leg 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Wet Leg Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dec 13
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Dec 15
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Dec 16
Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Brooklyn, NY
Wet Leg All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 4
Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 6
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Oct 7
McDonald Theatre
Eugene, OR
Oct 9
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Oct 12
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Oct 15
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 23
Strom-Munich
München, Germany
Oct 25
Magazzini Generali
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 26
Mascotte
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 27
La Laiterie
Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Oct 29
Mojo Club
Hamburg, Germany
Oct 31
Parkteatret Scene
Oslo, Norway
Nov 1
Debaser Strand
Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 2
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
København, Denmark
Nov 4
Trix
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 5
Vera
Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Nov 6
Astra Kulturhaus
Berlin, Germany
Nov 7
Die Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 9
Elysee Montmartre
Paris, France
Nov 10
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Nov 11
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 13
The Nick Rayns LCR
Norwich, Norfolk, United Kingdom
Nov 14
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
O2 Academy Liverpool
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Nov 27
The Limelight
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 28
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Dec 1
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Dec 4
Headliners Music Hall
Louisville, KY
Dec 5
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
Dec 6
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Dec 13
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Dec 15
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Dec 16
Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Brooklyn, NY
Feb 13
Club Quattro - Nagoya
Nagoya-shi, Aichi-ken, Japan
Feb 14
Umeda Club Quattro (梅田クラブクアトロ)
Osaka, Japan
Feb 15
Shibuya Duo Music Exchange
Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 20
HBF Park
Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 24
Marvel Stadium
Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 25
Marvel Stadium
Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 28
Metricon Stadium
Carrara, QLD, Australia
Mar 3
Accor Stadium
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 4
Accor Stadium
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 7
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland, New Zealand
May 13
Casa Arena
Horsens, Denmark
May 17
Olympiastadion - Munich
München, BY, Germany
May 18
Olympiastadion - Munich
München, BY, Germany
May 22
Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 26
BT Murrayfield Stadium
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 27
BT Murrayfield Stadium
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Stade de France
Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 2
Stade de France
Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 5
Johan Cruijff Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 6
Johan Cruijff Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 10
Slane Castle
County Meath, Ireland
Jun 13
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 27
Merkur Spielarena
Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 28
Merkur Spielarena
Düsseldorf, Germany
Jul 2
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 5
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 6
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 8
Ernst Happel Stadion
Wien, Austria
Jul 12
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 14
Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 18
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 22
RCF Arena
Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
We recommend following Wet Leg on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Wet Leg's Zumic artist page.