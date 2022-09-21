Wet Leg Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English pop-rockers Wet Leg are having a big year. The duo's self-titled debut LP should be in the conversation for the best — and sexiest — albums of 2022.

This week, Wet Leg added four New York City concerts for December, happening at Webster Hall, Elsewhere, Bowery Ballroom, and Music Hall of Williamsburg — a handful of the best small-to-medium sized venues the city has to offer.

This brings Wet Leg's upcoming dates to over 80 into July of 2023 including headlining tours of Europe and North America, 35 nights opening for Harry Styles in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, plus opening a few shows for Florence + The Machine in California.

When do Wet Leg 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wet Leg All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Wet Leg on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

