Wet Leg Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Big year for British pop rock duo
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published September 21, 2022

English pop-rockers Wet Leg are having a big year. The duo's self-titled debut LP should be in the conversation for the best — and sexiest — albums of 2022.

This week, Wet Leg added four New York City concerts for December, happening at Webster Hall, Elsewhere, Bowery Ballroom, and Music Hall of Williamsburg — a handful of the best small-to-medium sized venues the city has to offer.

This brings Wet Leg's upcoming dates to over 80 into July of 2023 including headlining tours of Europe and North America, 35 nights opening for Harry Styles in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, plus opening a few shows for Florence + The Machine in California.

When do Wet Leg 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wet Leg All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 4
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional
Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 6
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 7
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Oct 9
Florence + The Machine and Wet Leg
Florence + The Machine and Wet Leg at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 12
Florence + The Machine and Wet Leg
Florence + The Machine and Wet Leg at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 14
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two - Friday
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two - Friday at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 15
Florence + The Machine, Wet Leg, and Hope Tala
Florence + The Machine, Wet Leg, and Hope Tala at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 23
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Strom-Munich
Strom-Munich München, Germany
Oct 25
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Magazzini Generali
Magazzini Generali Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 26
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Mascotte
Mascotte Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 27
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at La Laiterie
La Laiterie Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Oct 29
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Mojo Club
Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany
Oct 31
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Parkteatret Scene
Parkteatret Scene Oslo, Norway
Nov 1
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Debaser Strand
Debaser Strand Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 2
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA København, Denmark
Nov 4
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 5
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Vera
Vera Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Nov 6
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Nov 7
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 9
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Nov 10
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Nov 11
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 13
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at The Nick Rayns LCR
The Nick Rayns LCR Norwich, Norfolk, United Kingdom
Nov 14
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at O2 Academy Liverpool
O2 Academy Liverpool Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds Beckett Student Union Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Nov 27
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at The Limelight
The Limelight Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 28
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Dec 1
Wet Leg and twen
Wet Leg and twen at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Dec 2
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Dec 4
Wet Leg and Faux Real
Wet Leg and Faux Real at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Dec 5
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Dec 6
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Feb 13
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Club Quattro - Nagoya
Club Quattro - Nagoya Nagoya-shi, Aichi-ken, Japan
Feb 14
Wet Leg
Wet Leg at Umeda Club Quattro (梅田クラブクアトロ)
Umeda Club Quattro (梅田クラブクアトロ) Osaka, Japan
Feb 15
Wet Let
Wet Let at Shibuya Duo Music Exchange
Shibuya Duo Music Exchange Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 20
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at HBF Park
HBF Park Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 24
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 25
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 28
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Metricon Stadium
Metricon Stadium Carrara, QLD, Australia
Mar 3
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 4
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 7
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Mt Smart Stadium
Mt Smart Stadium Auckland, New Zealand
May 13
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Casa Arena
Casa Arena Horsens, Denmark
May 17
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Olympiastadion - Munich
Olympiastadion - Munich München, BY, Germany
May 18
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Olympiastadion - Munich
Olympiastadion - Munich München, BY, Germany
May 22
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at BT Murrayfield Stadium
BT Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 27
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at BT Murrayfield Stadium
BT Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 2
Harry Syles and Wet Leg
Harry Syles and Wet Leg at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 5
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 6
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 10
Harry Styles, Wet Leg, and Inhaler
Harry Styles, Wet Leg, and Inhaler at Slane Castle
Slane Castle County Meath, Ireland
Jun 13
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 27
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Merkur Spielarena
Merkur Spielarena Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 28
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Merkur Spielarena
Merkur Spielarena Düsseldorf, Germany
Jul 2
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 5
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 6
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 8
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jul 12
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 14
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool
Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 18
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 22
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at RCF Arena
RCF Arena Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

We recommend following Wet Leg on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Wet Leg's Zumic artist page.

Wet Leg
Indie Pop Indie Rock Rock
Wet Leg
