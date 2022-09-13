Weyes Blood Shares 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Weyes Blood has announced 2022-2023 tour dates, billed as In Holy Flux.

The newly planned shows are set in Europe and North America. After two December hometown concerts at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, Weyes Blood — fronted by singer-songwriter-musician Natalie Laura Mering — will tour across Western Europe and the UK in January and February. This will be followed by a North American tour leg from late February into April.

When do Weyes Blood 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin September 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Weyes Blood All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Weyes Blood on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

On November 18, Weyes Blood plans to release a new album titled And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Listen to the single "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody." For more, check out her Zumic artist page.