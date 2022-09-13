Weyes Blood Shares 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Weyes Blood has announced 2022-2023 tour dates, billed as In Holy Flux.
The newly planned shows are set in Europe and North America. After two December hometown concerts at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, Weyes Blood — fronted by singer-songwriter-musician Natalie Laura Mering — will tour across Western Europe and the UK in January and February. This will be followed by a North American tour leg from late February into April.
When do Weyes Blood 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin September 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Weyes Blood Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mar 3
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Weyes Blood All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 8
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 9
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
Jan 28
Festsaal Kreuzberg
Berlin, Germany
Feb 3
Kulturkirche Köln
Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 5
Le Botanique
Bruxelles, Belgium
Feb 6
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 8
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Queen Margaret Union
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 12
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Feb 13
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 14
Chalk, Brighton
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Feb 23
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Feb 24
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Feb 25
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
Feb 27
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Feb 28
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 3
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 7
Théâtre Corona
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 8
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 11
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Mar 13
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 14
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 17
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Mar 18
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 19
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Mar 21
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 23
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mar 25
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Mar 28
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 31
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Apr 1
The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Apr 2
Cain's Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
We recommend following Weyes Blood on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
On November 18, Weyes Blood plans to release a new album titled And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Listen to the single "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody." For more, check out her Zumic artist page.