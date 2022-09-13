View all results for 'alt'
Weyes Blood Shares 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in Europe and America, new album + song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 13, 2022

Weyes Blood has announced 2022-2023 tour dates, billed as In Holy Flux.

The newly planned shows are set in Europe and North America. After two December hometown concerts at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, Weyes Blood — fronted by singer-songwriter-musician Natalie Laura Mering — will tour across Western Europe and the UK in January and February. This will be followed by a North American tour leg from late February into April.

When do Weyes Blood 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin September 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dec 8
Weyes Blood and The Dark Juices
Weyes Blood and The Dark Juices at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Dec 9
Weyes Blood and The Dark Juices
Weyes Blood and The Dark Juices at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Jan 28
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Festsaal Kreuzberg
Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany
Jan 30
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Sweden
Jan 31
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Feb 1
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Feb 3
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Kulturkirche Köln
Kulturkirche Köln Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 4
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Feb 5
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium
Feb 6
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 8
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Queen Margaret Union
Queen Margaret Union Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 12
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Feb 13
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 14
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Chalk, Brighton
Chalk, Brighton Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Feb 23
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Feb 24
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 25
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Feb 27
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Feb 28
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 3
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 5
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 7
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 8
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 10
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Mar 11
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 13
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 14
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 15
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Mar 17
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Mar 18
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 19
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Mar 21
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 22
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 23
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 25
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Mar 28
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 29
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Mar 31
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Apr 1
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum
The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Apr 2
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK

We recommend following Weyes Blood on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

On November 18, Weyes Blood plans to release a new album titled And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Listen to the single "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody." For more, check out her Zumic artist page.

Weyes Blood
genres
Folk Psychedelic Folk Soft Rock
Weyes Blood
