Whiskey Myers Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

26 shows across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 9, 2022

Whiskey Myers have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in February and March. The opening acts on select shows will be Rival Sons, The Weathered Souls, and / or Giovannie & The Hired Guns. More dates are expected to be added at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Whiskey Myesr is currently on a West Coast tour with Reed Southall Band, extending into December. In June and July, the group have a handful of festival performances on their calendar.

When do Whiskey Myers 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WOLF. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the date you're interested in.

Whiskey Myers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 11
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Nov 12
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Nov 13
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Nov 15
The Fox Theater - Pomona Pomona, CA
The Fox Theater - Pomona Pomona, CA
Nov 17
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Nov 18
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Nov 19
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
Dec 9
BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
Dec 10
Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Dec 11
Macon Centreplex Macon, GA
Macon Centreplex Macon, GA
Feb 16
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Feb 17
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Feb 18
James Brown Arena Augusta, GA
James Brown Arena Augusta, GA
Feb 19
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Feb 22
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Feb 24
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Feb 25
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Feb 26
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Mar 16
Revel Entertainment Center Albuquerque, NM
Revel Entertainment Center Albuquerque, NM
Mar 17
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Mar 18
Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin Laughlin, NV
Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin Laughlin, NV
Mar 31
Midland County Amphitheater Midland, TX
Midland County Amphitheater Midland, TX
Apr 15
Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavillion Palestine, TX
Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavillion Palestine, TX
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach, SC
Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach, SC
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Filer, ID
Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Filer, ID
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
JAM RANCH Grand Junction, CO
JAM RANCH Grand Junction, CO
Jul 20
to
Jul 22
Country Jam USA - Festival & Campgrounds Eau Claire, WI
Country Jam USA - Festival & Campgrounds Eau Claire, WI

We recommend following Whiskey Myers on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

In July, Whiskey Myers released their sixth studio album, Tornillo. For more, check out Whiskey Myers' Zumic artist page.

