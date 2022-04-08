View all results for 'alt'
Why Don't We Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'Good Times Only' tour with The Aces and JVKE
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 8, 2022

This week, pop group Why Don't We announced 2022 tour dates, billed as The Good Times Only.

The newly planned shows are scheduled from June into August at large-scale venues across North America. Joining the fun as the opening acts will be Utah band The Aces and social media phenom JVKE (pronounced "Jake"). In total, Why Don't We currently have 44 performances planned.

Why Don't We All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 19
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 22
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 24
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 25
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Jun 27
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 28
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jun 30
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 1
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 2
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 5
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 6
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 8
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 9
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jul 10
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jul 12
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Jul 13
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 14
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 16
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 17
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 19
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 20
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 22
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Jul 23
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Boardwalk Hall
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 24
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Jul 26
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 27
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
Jul 29
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jul 30
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 31
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Aug 3
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at KeyBank State Theatre
KeyBank State Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 5
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre Toledo, OH
Aug 6
Why Don't Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Aug 7
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 10
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 12
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Aug 13
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 16
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 17
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 18
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 19
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 21
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park
YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park Inglewood, CA
Aug 22
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 24
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
When do Why Don't We 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Why Don't We on their social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

On April 14, the group will release a new song titled "Let Me Down Easy." For more, check out the Why Don't We Zumic artist page.

image for artist Why Don't We
Why Don't We
Jul
6
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul
8
Why Don't We, The Aces, and JVKE
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
