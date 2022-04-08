Why Don't We Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

This week, pop group Why Don't We announced 2022 tour dates, billed as The Good Times Only.

The newly planned shows are scheduled from June into August at large-scale venues across North America. Joining the fun as the opening acts will be Utah band The Aces and social media phenom JVKE (pronounced "Jake"). In total, Why Don't We currently have 44 performances planned.

Why Don't We All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Why Don't We 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Why Don't We on their social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

On April 14, the group will release a new song titled "Let Me Down Easy." For more, check out the Why Don't We Zumic artist page.