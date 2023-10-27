View all results for 'alt'
Widespread Panic Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Multi-night runs in Georgia and Missouri
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 27, 2023

This week, Widespread Panic added 2024 tour dates.

Three new January shows are planned at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri. Later this month, Panic will play two nights at Enmarket Arena in Georgia followed by a three-night December run at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

When do Widespread Panic 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Widespread Panic All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 28
Widespread Panic at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Dec 29
Widespread Panic at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Dec 30
Widespread Panic at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Dec 31
Widespread Panic at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 18
Widespread Panic at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Jan 19
Widespread Panic at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Jan 20
Widespread Panic at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Apr 14
to
Apr 18
Panic En La Playa at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Puerto Aventuras, Q.R., Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Widespread Panic on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Widespread Panic's Zumic artist page.

