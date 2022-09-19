Widespread Panic Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Georgia-based jamband Widespread Panic have added 2022 tour dates.

After a festival performance later this month in Memphis, Widespread return to concert touring with multiple nights in Wisconsin and Georgia. The newly planned shows are set at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesee on December 30 and 31. In January, the band will once again host their annual festival, Panic en la Playa, in Mexico.

When do Widespread Panic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Widespread Panic All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Widespread Panic on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

