Widespread Panic Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Festivals and headlining concerts
Published September 19, 2022

Georgia-based jamband Widespread Panic have added 2022 tour dates.

After a festival performance later this month in Memphis, Widespread return to concert touring with multiple nights in Wisconsin and Georgia. The newly planned shows are set at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesee on December 30 and 31. In January, the band will once again host their annual festival, Panic en la Playa, in Mexico.

When do Widespread Panic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Widespread Panic All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Mempho Music Festival
Mempho Music Festival at Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden
Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden Memphis, TN
Oct 21
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Oct 22
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Oct 23
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Oct 28
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Oct 29
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Dec 30
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 31
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jan 14
to
Jan 17
Panic en la Playa Once
Panic en la Playa Once at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico

We recommend following Widespread Panic on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Widespread Panic's Zumic artist page.

