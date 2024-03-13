Wilco Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Wilco added 2024 concert dates, billed as Tour to Infinity.

The new summer shows are planned in June and July at theatres and music halls across North America. The band will perform multiple nights in Chicago, New York City, and Toronto. Opening acts on select dates will be Cut Worms or Katie Cruel. Wilco is currently touring through Australia.

When do Wilco 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App are currently underway. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is COUSIN. The presale password for the New York City shows is WILCOVEGAN. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wilco All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wilco on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Wilco, check out their Zumic artist page.