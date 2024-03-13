View all results for 'alt'
Wilco Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' in Australia and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 13, 2024

This week, Wilco added 2024 concert dates, billed as Tour to Infinity.

The new summer shows are planned in June and July at theatres and music halls across North America. The band will perform multiple nights in Chicago, New York City, and Toronto. Opening acts on select dates will be Cut Worms or Katie Cruel. Wilco is currently touring through Australia.

When do Wilco 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App are currently underway. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is COUSIN. The presale password for the New York City shows is WILCOVEGAN. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wilco Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Wilco All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 15
Wilco and Leah Senior at Canberra Theatre Centre
Canberra Theatre Centre Canberra, ACT, Australia
Mar 16
Wilco and Leah Senior at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 17
Wilco and Leah Senior at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 18
Wilco and Leah Senior at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 21
Wilco and Leah Senior at Sydney Opera House - Concert Hall
Sydney Opera House - Concert Hall Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mar 22
Wilco and Leah Senior at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Jun 12
Wilco and Cut Worms at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Jun 14
Wilco and Cut Worms at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 15
Wilco and Cut Worms at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 18
Wilco and Cut Worms at North Carolina Museum Of Art
North Carolina Museum Of Art Raleigh, NC
Jun 20
Wilco and Cut Worms at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jun 21
Wilco and Cut Worms at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 22
Wilco and Cut Worms at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Jul 2
Wilco and Katie Cruel at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 3
Wilco and Cut Worms at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 5
Wilco and Cut Worms at Chautququa Institution
Chautququa Institution Chautauqua, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wilco on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Wilco, check out their Zumic artist page.

