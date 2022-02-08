View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Wilco Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot' shows in NYC & Chicago
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2022

Wilco have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as We Are Touring To Break Your Heart.

Four shows in NYC and two in Chicago are planned in April. For these events, the band will perform their classic 2002 album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The album features standout tracks "Jesus, Etc," "Heavy Metal Drummer," and "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart." After hosting and performing at their Solid Sound Festival in May (a tradition that started in 2010 but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic), Wilco will head overseas to Europe for headlining shows and festival appearances.

When do Wilco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are fan club members begin February 9. Brooklyn Vegan and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is RESERVATIONS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Wilco Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 15
Wilco
Wilco at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr 16
Wilco
Wilco at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr 17
Wilco
Wilco at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr 19
Wilco
Wilco at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY

Wilco All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 15
Wilco
Wilco at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr 16
Wilco
Wilco at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr 17
Wilco
Wilco at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr 19
Wilco
Wilco at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr 22
Wilco
Wilco at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Apr 23
Wilco
Wilco at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
May 27
to
May 29
Solid Sound Festival
Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Loaded
Loaded at Nedre Foss Park
Nedre Foss Park Oslo, Norway
Jun 13
Wilco
Wilco at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Jun 14
Wilco
Wilco at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Black Deer Festival
Black Deer Festival at Eridge Park
Eridge Park Kents Hill, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Wilco
Wilco at Krakatoa
Krakatoa Mérignac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 22
Wilco
Wilco at Poble Espanyol
Poble Espanyol Barcelona, Spain
Jun 25
Wilco
Wilco at Plaza de Toros
Plaza de Toros Cartagena, Región de Murcia, Spain
Jun 27
Wilco
Wilco at Noches del botánico
Noches del botánico Madrid, Spain
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Down the Rabbit Hole 2022
Down the Rabbit Hole 2022 at Broeckhuys
Broeckhuys Beuningen, GE, Netherlands
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA

We recommend following Wilco on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Wilco, check out their Zumic artist page.

2
296
artists
Wilco
genres
Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Wilco
Wilco
Apr
15
Wilco
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr
16
Wilco
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr
17
Wilco
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Apr
19
Wilco
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Wilco Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 24, 2021
Wilco Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Rock Wilco
2
456
image for article Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 10, 2020
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Rock NNAMDÏ Sleater-Kinney Wilco
1
1513
image for article Wilco and Trampled by Turtles Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 29, 2020
Wilco and Trampled by Turtles Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Alt Rock Americana Bluegrass Folk Rock Trampled By Turtles Wilco
1
919
Back to top
seating chart