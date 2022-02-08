Wilco Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Wilco have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as We Are Touring To Break Your Heart.

Four shows in NYC and two in Chicago are planned in April. For these events, the band will perform their classic 2002 album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The album features standout tracks "Jesus, Etc," "Heavy Metal Drummer," and "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart." After hosting and performing at their Solid Sound Festival in May (a tradition that started in 2010 but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic), Wilco will head overseas to Europe for headlining shows and festival appearances.

When do Wilco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are fan club members begin February 9. Brooklyn Vegan and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is RESERVATIONS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

