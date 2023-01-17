Wilco Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Wilco announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in March and April. The opening act on select dates will be Horsegirl or The A's. Wilco plan to perform multiple nights in Illinois, New York, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The band will also appear at South Carolina's High Water festival and three Iceland shows in April.

When do Wilco 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for Artist begin January 18. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CruelCountry. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wilco All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Wilco on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Wilco released a new album titled Cruel Country. For more on Wilco, check out their Zumic artist page.