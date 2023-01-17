View all results for 'alt'
Wilco Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring tour with Horsegirl and The A's
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 17, 2023

This week, Wilco announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in March and April. The opening act on select dates will be Horsegirl or The A's. Wilco plan to perform multiple nights in Illinois, New York, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The band will also appear at South Carolina's High Water festival and three Iceland shows in April.

When do Wilco 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for Artist begin January 18. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CruelCountry. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mar 23
Wilco and Horsegirl
Wilco and Horsegirl at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 25
Wilco and Horsegirl
Wilco and Horsegirl at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 26
Wilco and Horsegirl
Wilco and Horsegirl at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 30
Wilco and Horsegirl
Wilco and Horsegirl at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 31
Wilco and Horsegirl
Wilco and Horsegirl at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 1
Wilco and Horsegirl
Wilco and Horsegirl at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 6
to
Apr 8
Wilco
Wilco at Harpa Concert Hall
Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavík, Iceland
Apr 15
to
Apr 16
High Water Festival
High Water Festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Apr 18
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Apr 19
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 20
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Apr 22
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Apr 23
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at Classic Center Theatre
Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
Apr 24
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
Apr 25
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 27
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Apr 28
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville Asheville, NC
Apr 29
Wilco and The A's
Wilco and The A's at White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum
White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
Apr 30
Wilco
Wilco at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium Athens, OH

Last year, Wilco released a new album titled Cruel Country. For more on Wilco, check out their Zumic artist page.

Mar
30
Wilco and Horsegirl
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar
31
Wilco and Horsegirl
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr
1
Wilco and Horsegirl
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
