Wilco Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With vaccinations making large gatherings safe again, indie folk rock legends Wilco have added more tour dates for 2021 in conjunction with their latest album, 2019's Ode To Joy.
Originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19, the newly announced October shows are focused primarily on the West Coast. Before then, the band will team up with Sleater-Kinney for a run in August. Additionally, Wilco will appear at a handful of festivals, plus three dates with Trampled By Turtles. In January 2022, Wilco will host their Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico.
When do Wilco 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is MAGIC. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Wilco Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 21
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Wilco All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 25
to
Jun 27
Cancelled
Eridge Park
Kents Hill, England, United Kingdom
Aug 5
First Interstate Center for the Arts
Spokane, WA
Aug 7
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 8
Red Butte Garden
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 10
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 12
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
Aug 13
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 14
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Aug 15
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Aug 17
Salvage Station
Asheville, NC
Aug 18
Altria Theater
Richmond, VA
Aug 20
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 21
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Aug 22
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 24
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston
Boston, MA
Aug 25
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Aug 26
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Aug 28
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
Chicago, IL
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
The Lawn at CAS
Columbus, OH
Sep 10
Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 11
to
Sep 12
Coolidge Park
Chattanooga, TN
Sep 11
The Castle Theatre
Bloomington, IL
Sep 16
Water Works Park
Des Moines, IA
Sep 17
Capital Credit Union Park
Green Bay, WI
Sep 18
Treasure Island Amphitheater
Welch, MN
Oct 5
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Oct 6
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Oct 8
McDonald Theatre
Eugene, OR
Oct 9
Washington Center For The Performing Arts
Olympia, WA
Oct 10
Mount Baker Theatre
Bellingham, WA
Oct 12
Rescheduled
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 13
Rescheduled
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 15
Oxbow Riverstage
Napa, CA
Oct 16
Rescheduled
San Jose Civic
San Jose, CA
Oct 17
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Oct 18
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Oct 20
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 22
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Rescheduled
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 25
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 26
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Jan 17
to
Jan 21
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
We recommend following Wilco on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
