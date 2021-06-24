Wilco Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With vaccinations making large gatherings safe again, indie folk rock legends Wilco have added more tour dates for 2021 in conjunction with their latest album, 2019's Ode To Joy.

Originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19, the newly announced October shows are focused primarily on the West Coast. Before then, the band will team up with Sleater-Kinney for a run in August. Additionally, Wilco will appear at a handful of festivals, plus three dates with Trampled By Turtles. In January 2022, Wilco will host their Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico.

When do Wilco 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MAGIC. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

