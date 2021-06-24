View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Wilco Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Ode To Joy' coast-to-coast tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 24, 2021

With vaccinations making large gatherings safe again, indie folk rock legends Wilco have added more tour dates for 2021 in conjunction with their latest album, 2019's Ode To Joy.

Originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19, the newly announced October shows are focused primarily on the West Coast. Before then, the band will team up with Sleater-Kinney for a run in August. Additionally, Wilco will appear at a handful of festivals, plus three dates with Trampled By Turtles. In January 2022, Wilco will host their Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico.

When do Wilco 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MAGIC. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wilco Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 21
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Wilco All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 25
to
Jun 27
Black Deer Festival
Black Deer Festival at Eridge Park
Cancelled
Eridge Park Kents Hill, England, United Kingdom
Aug 5
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
Aug 7
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 8
Wilco
Wilco at Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 10
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 12
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Aug 13
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 14
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 15
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 17
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Aug 18
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Aug 20
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 21
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 22
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 24
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston Boston, MA
Aug 25
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 26
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 28
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ at Jay Pritzker Pavilion
Jay Pritzker Pavilion Chicago, IL
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival at The Lawn at CAS
The Lawn at CAS Columbus, OH
Sep 10
Wilco
Wilco at Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest
Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Sep 11
to
Sep 12
Moon River Festival 2021
Moon River Festival 2021 at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN
Sep 11
Wilco
Wilco at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Sep 16
Wilco and Trampled by Turtles
Wilco and Trampled by Turtles at Water Works Park
Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Sep 17
Wilco and Trampled By Turtles
Wilco and Trampled By Turtles at Capital Credit Union Park
Capital Credit Union Park Green Bay, WI
Sep 18
Wilco and Trampled By Turtles
Wilco and Trampled By Turtles at Treasure Island Amphitheater
Treasure Island Amphitheater Welch, MN
Oct 5
Wilco
Wilco at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Oct 6
Wilco
Wilco at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Oct 8
Wilco
Wilco at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Oct 9
Wilco
Wilco at Washington Center For The Performing Arts
Washington Center For The Performing Arts Olympia, WA
Oct 10
Wilco
Wilco at Mount Baker Theatre
Mount Baker Theatre Bellingham, WA
Oct 12
Wilco and Young Fresh Fellows
Wilco and Young Fresh Fellows at Paramount Theatre
Rescheduled
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 13
Wilco and Young Fresh Fellows
Wilco and Young Fresh Fellows at Paramount Theatre
Rescheduled
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 15
Wilco
Wilco at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Oct 16
Wilco
Wilco at San Jose Civic
Rescheduled
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Oct 17
Wilco and James Elkington
Wilco and James Elkington at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 18
Wilco and James Elkington
Wilco and James Elkington at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 20
Wilco
Wilco at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 22
Wilco
Wilco at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Wilco
Wilco at Hollywood Palladium
Rescheduled
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 25
Wilco
Wilco at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Oct 26
Wilco
Wilco at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Jan 17
to
Jan 21
Wilco's Sky Blue Sky
Wilco's Sky Blue Sky at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico

We recommend following Wilco on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Wilco, check out their Zumic artist page.

1
108
artists
Wilco
genres
Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Indie-Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Wilco
Wilco
Aug
20
Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, and NNAMDÏ
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 10, 2020
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Rock Indie-Rock Punk Rock NNAMDÏ Sleater-Kinney Wilco
1
1265
image for article Wilco and Trampled by Turtles Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 29, 2020
Wilco and Trampled by Turtles Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Alt Rock Americana Bluegrass Folk Indie-Rock Rock Trampled By Turtles Wilco
1
740
image for article Wilco Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 21, 2019
Wilco Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Indie-Rock Rock Jeff Tweedy Wilco
2
3002
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart