Willie Nelson Plans Outlaw Music Fest 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Willie Nelson and his Family band are going back on the road again, and bringing some very talented friends. This week, the country legend added 2023 tour dates as part of his traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

At this time, 16 shows are planned from June into August at large-scale venues across America. Joining Willie as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts appearing on select dates this year include John Fogerty, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Gov't Mule, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, Whiskey Myers, Kurt Vile, Kathleen Edwards, Marcus King, Particle Kid, and Brittney Spencer. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Outlaw Music Festival 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardholders. Fan club, Blackbird, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Blackbird presale password is OUTLAW23. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Outlaw Music Festival All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Willie Nelson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Willie Nelson, check out his Zumic artist page.