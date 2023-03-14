View all results for 'alt'
Willie Nelson Plans Outlaw Music Fest 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lineups feature John Fogerty, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Gov't Mule, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 14, 2023

Willie Nelson and his Family band are going back on the road again, and bringing some very talented friends. This week, the country legend added 2023 tour dates as part of his traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

At this time, 16 shows are planned from June into August at large-scale venues across America. Joining Willie as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts appearing on select dates this year include John Fogerty, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Gov't Mule, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, Whiskey Myers, Kurt Vile, Kathleen Edwards, Marcus King, Particle Kid, and Brittney Spencer. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Outlaw Music Festival 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardholders. Fan club, Blackbird, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Blackbird presale password is OUTLAW23. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 6
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Outlaw Music Festival All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 23
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle, and Particle Kid at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Jun 24
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle, and Particle Kid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Jun 25
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle, and Particle Kid at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 29
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 30
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 2
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Whiskey Myers, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Whiskey Myers, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid, and more at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 28
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Kurt Vile, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Kurt Vile, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 29
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 30
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 2
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 4
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 5
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 6
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 11
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 12
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 13
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

We recommend following Willie Nelson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Willie Nelson, check out his Zumic artist page.

artists
Outlaw Music Festival
genres
Alt Country Americana Classic Country Classic Rock Country Country Rock Folk Rock Jamband Modern Country Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival
Aug
6
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
