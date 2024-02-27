View all results for 'alt'
Willie Nelson Plans Outlaw Music Fest 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lineups feature Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 27, 2024

Willie Nelson and his Family Band are on the road again, and bringing some very talented friends with them. This week, the country legend added 2024 tour dates as part of his annual traveling Outlaw Music Festival concerts. Twenty-five shows are now planned from June into September at major outdoor venues across North America.

Joining Willie as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts this year includes Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Brittney Spencer, Celisse, and Southern Avenue. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Outlaw Music Festival 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is OUTLAW24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Outlaw Music Festival All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 21
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 22
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 23
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 26
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 28
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 29
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 30
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 2
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 6
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 7
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 29
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Brittney Spencer at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 31
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Brittney Spencer at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Aug 3
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Brittney Spencer at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 4
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Brittney Spencer at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 7
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Brittney Spencer at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 9
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Brittney Spencer at ONE Spokane Stadium
ONE Spokane Stadium Spokane, WA
Aug 10
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, and Brittney Spencer at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 6
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Sep 7
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Sep 8
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 11
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 12
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 14
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Sep 15
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Sep 17
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Willie Nelson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Willie Nelson, check out his Zumic artist page.

