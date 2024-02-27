Willie Nelson Plans Outlaw Music Fest 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Willie Nelson and his Family Band are on the road again, and bringing some very talented friends with them. This week, the country legend added 2024 tour dates as part of his annual traveling Outlaw Music Festival concerts. Twenty-five shows are now planned from June into September at major outdoor venues across North America.

Joining Willie as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts this year includes Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Brittney Spencer, Celisse, and Southern Avenue. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Outlaw Music Festival 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is OUTLAW24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Outlaw Music Festival All Tour Dates and Tickets

