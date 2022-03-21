View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Willie Nelson Sets Outlaw Music Fest 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lineups feature Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Avett Brothers, ZZ Top, Gov't Mule, Billy Strings, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2022

Willie Nelson and his Family band are going back on the road again, and bringing some very special friends. This week, the country legend announced 2022 tour dates as part of his traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

At this time, 19 shows are planned from June into September at large-scale venues across America. Joining Willie as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts appearing on select dates includes ZZ Top, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War & Treaty, and Brittney Spencer. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Outlaw Music Festival 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin March 22. Blackbird, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Blackbird presale password is ONTHEROAD2022. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Willie Nelson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 13
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Willie Nelson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 26
Willie Nelson, Drayton Farley, Drew Holcomb, and Ellie Holcomb
Willie Nelson, Drayton Farley, Drew Holcomb, and Ellie Holcomb at Willie Nelson's Luck
Willie Nelson's Luck Spicewood, TX
Apr 22
Willie Nelson, Drew Holcomb, and Peytan Porter
Willie Nelson, Drew Holcomb, and Peytan Porter at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Apr 23
Chris Stapleton - A Concert for Kentucky
Chris Stapleton - A Concert for Kentucky at Kroger Field
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
Apr 24
Willie Nelson, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, and Peytan Porter
Willie Nelson, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, and Peytan Porter at Charter Spectrum Amphitheatre
Charter Spectrum Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
Apr 29
George Strait, Willie Nelson, and Randy Rogers Band
George Strait, Willie Nelson, and Randy Rogers Band at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Apr 30
George Strait, Willie Nelson, and Randy Rogers Band
George Strait, Willie Nelson, and Randy Rogers Band at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 6
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
May 7
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
May 28
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
May 29
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
Jun 3
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Jun 24
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 25
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 26
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, and Brittney Spencer at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 1
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Allison Russell
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Allison Russell at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 2
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Allison Russell
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Allison Russell at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 29
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 30
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 31
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Windy City Smokeout
Windy City Smokeout at Windy City Smokeout
Windy City Smokeout Chicago, IL
Aug 6
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson at Wind Creek Steel Stage
Wind Creek Steel Stage Bethlehem, PA
Aug 12
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 13
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 14
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 9
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, and Larkin Poe
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, and Larkin Poe at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 10
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, and Larkin Poe
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, and Larkin Poe at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 11
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 13
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Sep 16
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 17
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 18
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 23
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ

We recommend following Willie Nelson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Willie Nelson, check out his Zumic artist page.

1
188
artists
Outlaw Music Festival Willie Nelson
genres
Americana Classic Country Country Rock Folk Rock Jamband Modern Country Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival
image for artist Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Willie Nelson Sets Outlaw Music Fest 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 24, 2021
Willie Nelson Sets Outlaw Music Fest 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Americana Classic Country Country Rock Folk Rock Jamband Modern Country Outlaw Music Festival Willie Nelson
2
1934
image for article Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 11, 2019
Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Americana Classic Country Country Folk Rock Modern Country Alison Krauss Bonnie Raitt Casey Donahew Band Colter Wall Counting Crows Dawes Hayes Carll Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Old Crow Medicine Show Outlaw Music Festival Particle Kid Phil Lesh Steve Earle The Avett Brothers The Revivalists Willie Nelson
3
3762
image for article Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 10, 2019
Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Classic Country Country Alison Krauss Willie Nelson
2
1426
Back to top
seating chart