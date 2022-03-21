Willie Nelson Sets Outlaw Music Fest 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Willie Nelson and his Family band are going back on the road again, and bringing some very special friends. This week, the country legend announced 2022 tour dates as part of his traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

At this time, 19 shows are planned from June into September at large-scale venues across America. Joining Willie as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts appearing on select dates includes ZZ Top, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War & Treaty, and Brittney Spencer. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Outlaw Music Festival 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin March 22. Blackbird, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Blackbird presale password is ONTHEROAD2022. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

