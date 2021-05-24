View all results for 'alt'
Willie Nelson Sets Outlaw Music Fest 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lineups feature Sturgill Simpson, Lucinda Williams, Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 24, 2021

Willie Nelson and family are going back on the road again, and are bringing some very special friends! This week, the country legend announced 2021 tour dates as part of his traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

At this time, 14 new shows are planned from August into October at large-scale venues across America. Joining Willie as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts appearing on select dates includes Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Lucinda Williams, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Margo Price, Yola, Ryan Bingham, Kathleen Edwards, and Ida Mae. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Outlaw Music Festival 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 27. Presales for Blackbird, artist fan clubs, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin May 25. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blackbird presale password is ONTHEROAD2021. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Outlaw Music Festival All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 22
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, and Yola
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, and Yola at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 10
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 11
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 12
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 17
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 18
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 19
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and Margo Price at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 22
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Kathleen Edwards
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Kathleen Edwards at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 24
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, and Kathleen Edwards
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, and Kathleen Edwards at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Oct 15
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, and Ida Mae
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, and Ida Mae at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Oct 16
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, and Ida Mae
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, and Ida Mae at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Oct 17
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, and Ida Mae
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, and Ida Mae at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
Oct 23
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and Ida Mae
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and Ida Mae at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 24
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and Ida Mae
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and Ida Mae at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA

We recommend following Willie Nelson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For Willie Nelson's latest music, news, and tour dates, check out his Zumic artist page.

