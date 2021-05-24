Willie Nelson Sets Outlaw Music Fest 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Willie Nelson and family are going back on the road again, and are bringing some very special friends! This week, the country legend announced 2021 tour dates as part of his traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

At this time, 14 new shows are planned from August into October at large-scale venues across America. Joining Willie as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts appearing on select dates includes Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Lucinda Williams, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Margo Price, Yola, Ryan Bingham, Kathleen Edwards, and Ida Mae. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Outlaw Music Festival 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 27. Presales for Blackbird, artist fan clubs, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin May 25. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blackbird presale password is ONTHEROAD2021. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Outlaw Music Festival All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Willie Nelson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

