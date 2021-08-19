WILLOW Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Earlier this year, WILLOW released an infectious new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, featuring songs full of punk rock hooks and emo lyrics. This week, she announced plans for 2021 headlining shows.

The newly announced concerts are planned from September into October, making stops at intimate venues across America. Next year, WILLOW will serve as an opening act on the first leg of Billie Eilish's North American tour, scheduled to begin in February. These are sure to be exciting and dynamic shows, with WILLOW's unique range of Pop, R&B, Rock, and Punk.

When do WILLOW 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

WILLOW All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following WILLOW on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

