WILLOW Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows ahead of Billie Eilish tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 19, 2021

Earlier this year, WILLOW released an infectious new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, featuring songs full of punk rock hooks and emo lyrics. This week, she announced plans for 2021 headlining shows.

The newly announced concerts are planned from September into October, making stops at intimate venues across America. Next year, WILLOW will serve as an opening act on the first leg of Billie Eilish's North American tour, scheduled to begin in February. These are sure to be exciting and dynamic shows, with WILLOW's unique range of Pop, R&B, Rock, and Punk.

When do WILLOW 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

WILLOW Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 11
WILLOW
WILLOW at Elsewhere
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
Feb 18
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 19
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 22
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

WILLOW All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 14
WILLOW
WILLOW at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Sep 18
WILLOW
WILLOW at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Sep 19
WILLOW
WILLOW at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Sep 21
WILLOW
WILLOW at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Sep 22
WILLOW
WILLOW at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 23
WILLOW
WILLOW at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Sep 26
WILLOW
WILLOW at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
WILLOW
WILLOW at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Sep 30
WILLOW
WILLOW at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 3
WILLOW
WILLOW at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 4
WILLOW
WILLOW at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 6
WILLOW
WILLOW at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Oct 11
WILLOW
WILLOW at Elsewhere
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
Oct 12
WILLOW
WILLOW at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 13
WILLOW
WILLOW at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Oct 16
WILLOW
WILLOW at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 17
WILLOW
WILLOW at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Oct 19
WILLOW
WILLOW at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Feb 3
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Feb 5
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 6
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Feb 8
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 9
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Feb 10
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Feb 12
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Feb 13
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Feb 15
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 16
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 18
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 19
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 20
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Feb 22
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 8
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Billie Eilish and WILLOW at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following WILLOW on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out WILLOW's Zumic artist page.

image for artist WILLOW
WILLOW
Oct
10
WILLOW
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
Feb
18
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
19
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
22
Billie Eilish and WILLOW
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
