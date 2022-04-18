View all results for 'alt'
Wiz Khalifa and Logic Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Vinyl Verse' Summer Tour with 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, Fedd the God, C Dot Castro
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published April 18, 2022

Two of the biggest stars in hip hop — Wiz Khalifa and Logic — have announced details for a 2022 tour billed as the Vinyl Verse Summer Tour.

The newly announced 30+ dates are planned from July into September at large-scale venues across America. For these shows, expect a festival-type atmosphere with multiple opening acts on all the new dates being DJ DRAMA, Fedd the God, and C Dot Castro, with 24KGoldn appearing on select dates. Before the co-headlining tour, Wiz has a few festival and concert performances on his calendar, including an opening slot in June for Lil Wayne. Logic has no other concerts planned.

It has been a weird couple of years. Many will remember that Logic "retired" from music in 2020, but that lasted less than a year, as he teamed up with Madlib for songs as Madgic in addition to putting out the Bobby Tarantino III mixtape. In 2021, he also released a book under his given name of Bobby Hall titled This Bright Future: A Memoir. Wiz Khalifa has been steadily releasing material while finishing in 3rd place on The Masked Singer. Last week, he released a collaborative album with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk called Full Court Press, which follows a collaborative album with Juicy J called Stoner's Night.

When do Wiz Khalifa and Logic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin April 19. Spotify, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wiz Khalifa Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 16
Wiz Khalifa, Logic, 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God
Wiz Khalifa, Logic, 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 17
Wiz Khalifa, Logic, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God
Wiz Khalifa, Logic, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

We recommend following Wiz Khalifa and Logic on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Wiz Khalifa and Logic Zumic artist pages

