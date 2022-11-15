Wizkid Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nigerian artist Wizkid has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his 2022 album, More Love, Less Ego.

At this time, twenty new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across the USA and Canada in March and April. In the coming weeks, Wizkid has major headlining shows in New York City at Madison Square Garden and in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome. 2023 will mark the busiest time touring of the 32-year-old's career.

When do Wizkid 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin November 16. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wizkid All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Wizkid on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Wizkid's Zumic artist page.