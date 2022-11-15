View all results for 'alt'
Wizkid Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'More Love, Less Ego' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2022

Nigerian artist Wizkid has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his 2022 album, More Love, Less Ego.

At this time, twenty new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across the USA and Canada in March and April. In the coming weeks, Wizkid has major headlining shows in New York City at Madison Square Garden and in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome. 2023 will mark the busiest time touring of the 32-year-old's career.

When do Wizkid 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin November 16. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wizkid Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Wizkid All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 16
Wizkid
Wizkid at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 24
Wizkid
Wizkid at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 3
Wizkid
Wizkid at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Mar 4
Wizkid
Wizkid at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Mar 6
Wizkid
Wizkid at Addition Financial Arena
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Mar 7
Wizkid
Wizkid at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Mar 9
Wizkid
Wizkid at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 11
Wizkid
Wizkid at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 12
Wizkid
Wizkid at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Mar 14
Wizkid
Wizkid at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 15
Wizkid
Wizkid at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 18
Wizkid
Wizkid at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 19
Wizkid
Wizkid at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 22
Wizkid
Wizkid at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 24
Wizkid
Wizkid at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 25
Wizkid
Wizkid at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Mar 28
Wizkid
Wizkid at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 31
Wizkid
Wizkid at accesso ShoWare Center
accesso ShoWare Center Kent, WA
Apr 1
Wizkid
Wizkid at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 4
Wizkid
Wizkid at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Apr 6
Wizkid
Wizkid at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Apr 7
Wizkid
Wizkid at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following Wizkid on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Wizkid's Zumic artist page.

