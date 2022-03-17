Wolf Alice Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With 85+ performances planned, English rockers Wolf Alice are looking at a busy year on the road. This week, they added 2022 fall tour dates in America. The newly announced shows are set in September and October.
Beginning with a festival performance this month, Wolf Alice have a spring tour of North America already scheduled into April. The group also have shows planned in Australia and Europe. In addition to the headlining tour dates, Wolf Alice will be the opening band for Bleachers, Halsey, and Harry Styles during the summer months.
Mar 24
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
Mar 19
to
Mar 20
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Mar 21
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Mar 22
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
Mar 24
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
Mar 25
The Space Ballroom
Hamden, CT
Mar 28
Théâtre Corona
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 29
The Opera House
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 30
Beachland Tavern
Cleveland, OH
Apr 2
The Stache
Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 5
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Apr 6
Majestic Theatre - Madison
Madison, WI
Apr 11
Bourbon Theatre
Lincoln, NE
Apr 12
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
Apr 15
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Dallas, TX
Apr 16
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Apr 26
Big Top Luna Park Sydney
Milsons Point, NSW, Australia
May 1
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Tempelhof Airport
Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Beekse Bergen
Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Port of Turku
Turku, Finland
Jun 20
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jun 21
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Worthy Farm
Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
Volksparkstadion
Hamburg, Germany
Jun 29
Tele2 Arena
Johanneshov, Sweden
Jul 1
Telenor Arena
Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Jul 5
Accor Arena
Paris, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Airport Trenčín
Trenčín, Trenčiansky kraj, Slovakia
Jul 7
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Glasgow Green
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 11
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Jul 13
Budapest Arena
Budapest, Hungary
Jul 15
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
Jul 16
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Jul 18
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Jul 20
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Jul 22
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Jul 25
Unipol Arena
Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jul 26
Pala Alpitour
Torino, Italy
Jul 29
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 31
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 17
to
Aug 21
Square Bayard
Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Bramham Park
LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading, England, United Kingdom
Aug 29
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Aug 30
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Sep 1
The Telegraph Building
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
Dover, DE
Sep 29
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Sep 30
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Oct 3
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Oct 4
St. Andrew's Hall
Detroit, MI
Oct 6
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Oct 7
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 8
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Oct 11
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 14
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 15
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Oct 17
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Oct 22
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 31
Coliseu Dos Recreios
Lisboa, Portugal
Nov 3
Sala Apolo
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 6
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 8
Den Atelier
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Nov 9
Die Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 11
Mojo Club
Hamburg, Germany
Nov 12
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
Nov 15
Pusterviksbaren
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Nov 17
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, Netherlands
Nov 18
Doornroosje
Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Nov 19
De Oosterpoort
Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Nov 21
Kesselhaus
Berlin, Germany
Nov 22
Muffathalle
München, Germany
Nov 23
Dynamo
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 25
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
When do Wolf Alice 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
We recommend following Wolf Alice on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.
