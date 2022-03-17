View all results for 'alt'
Wolf Alice Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour with headlining shows, festival gigs, and opening for Harry Styles, Halsey, Bleachers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 17, 2022

With 85+ performances planned, English rockers Wolf Alice are looking at a busy year on the road. This week, they added 2022 fall tour dates in America. The newly announced shows are set in September and October.

Beginning with a festival performance this month, Wolf Alice have a spring tour of North America already scheduled into April. The group also have shows planned in Australia and Europe. In addition to the headlining tour dates, Wolf Alice will be the opening band for Bleachers, Halsey, and Harry Styles during the summer months.

Wolf Alice Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 24
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 27
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Wolf Alice All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 19
to
Mar 20
Innings Festival - Florida
Innings Festival - Florida at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Mar 21
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Mar 22
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Mar 24
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Mar 25
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Mar 26
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Mar 28
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 29
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 30
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Apr 1
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 2
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 5
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Apr 6
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Apr 8
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Apr 11
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Apr 12
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Apr 14
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Apr 15
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Apr 16
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 26
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Big Top Luna Park Sydney
Big Top Luna Park Sydney Milsons Point, NSW, Australia
May 1
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Tempelhof Sound
Tempelhof Sound at Tempelhof Airport
Tempelhof Airport Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Best Kept Secret
Best Kept Secret at Beekse Bergen
Beekse Bergen Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
KESARAUHA FESTIVAL
KESARAUHA FESTIVAL at Port of Turku
Port of Turku Turku, Finland
Jun 20
Bleachers and Wolf Alice
Bleachers and Wolf Alice at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 21
Halsey, Wolf Alice, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, Wolf Alice, and Abby Roberts at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Volksparkstadion
Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany
Jun 29
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Tele2 Arena
Tele2 Arena Johanneshov, Sweden
Jul 1
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Jul 5
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Pohoda Festival
Pohoda Festival at Airport Trenčín
Airport Trenčín Trenčín, Trenčiansky kraj, Slovakia
Jul 7
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
TRNSMT Festival 2022
TRNSMT Festival 2022 at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 11
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Jul 13
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary
Jul 15
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Jul 16
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jul 18
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jul 20
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jul 22
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jul 25
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jul 26
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Pala Alpitour
Pala Alpitour Torino, Italy
Jul 29
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 31
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 17
to
Aug 21
Festival Cabaret Vert
Festival Cabaret Vert at Square Bayard
Square Bayard Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading Festival at Reading Festival
Reading Festival Reading, England, United Kingdom
Aug 29
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Aug 30
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Sep 1
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Telegraph Building
The Telegraph Building Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Sep 27
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 29
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Sep 30
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 1
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Oct 3
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Oct 4
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 6
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 7
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 8
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Oct 10
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 11
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 13
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 14
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 15
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 17
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 31
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Coliseu Dos Recreios
Coliseu Dos Recreios Lisboa, Portugal
Nov 2
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Nov 3
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 5
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Nov 6
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 8
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Nov 9
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 11
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Mojo Club
Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany
Nov 12
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Nov 14
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Nov 15
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Pusterviksbaren
Pusterviksbaren Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Nov 17
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands
Nov 18
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Doornroosje
Doornroosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Nov 19
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Nov 21
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Kesselhaus
Kesselhaus Berlin, Germany
Nov 22
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Nov 23
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Dynamo
Dynamo Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 25
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
When do Wolf Alice 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Wolf Alice on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Wolf Alice Zumic artist page.

Wolf Alice
genres
Alt Rock Dream Pop Indie Rock
Wolf Alice
Mar
24
Wolf Alice
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Sep
26
Wolf Alice
Terminal 5 New York, NY
