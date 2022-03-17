Wolf Alice Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With 85+ performances planned, English rockers Wolf Alice are looking at a busy year on the road. This week, they added 2022 fall tour dates in America. The newly announced shows are set in September and October.

Beginning with a festival performance this month, Wolf Alice have a spring tour of North America already scheduled into April. The group also have shows planned in Australia and Europe. In addition to the headlining tour dates, Wolf Alice will be the opening band for Bleachers, Halsey, and Harry Styles during the summer months.

Wolf Alice All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Wolf Alice 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

