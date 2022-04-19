Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas —two of the most legendary rap acts of all time — have announced 2022 tour dates. The NYC-born-and-bred rappers will be repping their home city, with the concerts billed as N.Y. State of Mind, a nod to the Nas song released on Illmatic exactly 18 years ago on April 19, 1994.

Co-headlining concerts are set from August into October at large-scale venues in the USA and Canada. In total, 25 shows have been announced. Before embarking on the joint tour, the Wu-Tang Clan (as well as individual members) and Nas have previously announced headlining concerts and festival appearances on their calendars.

When do Wu-Tang Clan and Nas 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 26. Presales for VIP packages and American Express / Citi cardholders are currently underway. Fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wu-Tang Clan All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Zumic artist pages.