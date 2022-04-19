View all results for 'alt'
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringing 'N.Y. State of Mind' across America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published April 19, 2022

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas —two of the most legendary rap acts of all time — have announced 2022 tour dates. The NYC-born-and-bred rappers will be repping their home city, with the concerts billed as N.Y. State of Mind, a nod to the Nas song released on Illmatic exactly 18 years ago on April 19, 1994.

Co-headlining concerts are set from August into October at large-scale venues in the USA and Canada. In total, 25 shows have been announced. Before embarking on the joint tour, the Wu-Tang Clan (as well as individual members) and Nas have previously announced headlining concerts and festival appearances on their calendars.

When do Wu-Tang Clan and Nas 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 26. Presales for VIP packages and American Express / Citi cardholders are currently underway. Fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wu-Tang Clan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 13
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Wu-Tang Clan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 25
Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, and Wiz Khalifa
Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, and Wiz Khalifa at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Laketown Shakedown
Laketown Shakedown at Laketown Ranch
Laketown Ranch Lake Cowichan, BC, Canada
Jul 2
Wu-Tang Clan
Wu-Tang Clan at PNE Amphitheatre
PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 30
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 1
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 2
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 3
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 4
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 7
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 8
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Sep 9
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Sep 10
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 13
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep 14
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 16
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 17
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 18
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 20
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 21
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 22
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Sep 24
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 25
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 26
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 29
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Sep 30
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Oct 1
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 2
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Oct 4
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Nas
Nas
Sep
13
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
image for artist Wu-Tang Clan
Wu-Tang Clan
Sep
13
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
