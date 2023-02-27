Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas —two of the most legendary hip-hop artists of all time — have announced 2023 tour dates. The NYC rappers will be representing their home city with concerts billed as N.Y. State of Mind.
Co-headlining concerts are set from May into October at large-scale venues in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and North America. In total, 32 new shows have been announced. Wu-Tang also have festival performances at Estereo Picnic, New Orleans Jazzfest, and BottleRock.
When do Wu-Tang Clan and Nas 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for American Express cardholders / VIP packages begin February 28. Fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Wu-Tang Clan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 27
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Wu-Tang Clan All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 23
to
Mar 26
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 26
Cancelled
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Apr 28
to
May 7
New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans, LA
May 9
Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
May 12
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
May 13
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
May 14
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
May 25
to
May 28
Monterey County Fairgrounds
Monterey, CA
May 26
to
May 28
Napa Valley Expo
Napa, CA
Jun 2
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jun 3
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Jun 5
Parkbühne Wuhlheide
Berlin, Germany
Jun 6
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 7
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 9
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 12
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 13
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Sep 22
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Sep 23
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 24
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Tampa, FL
Sep 26
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Sep 27
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 29
Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 1
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 2
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 4
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Oct 7
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 8
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 10
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 13
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 14
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 16
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 18
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Oct 21
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Highland, CA
We recommend following Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Zumic artist pages.