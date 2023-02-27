Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas —two of the most legendary hip-hop artists of all time — have announced 2023 tour dates. The NYC rappers will be representing their home city with concerts billed as N.Y. State of Mind.

Co-headlining concerts are set from May into October at large-scale venues in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and North America. In total, 32 new shows have been announced. Wu-Tang also have festival performances at Estereo Picnic, New Orleans Jazzfest, and BottleRock.

When do Wu-Tang Clan and Nas 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for American Express cardholders / VIP packages begin February 28. Fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

