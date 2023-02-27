View all results for 'alt'
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringing 'N.Y. State of Mind' across North America, Europe, Oceania
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 27, 2023

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas —two of the most legendary hip-hop artists of all time — have announced 2023 tour dates. The NYC rappers will be representing their home city with concerts billed as N.Y. State of Mind.

Co-headlining concerts are set from May into October at large-scale venues in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and North America. In total, 32 new shows have been announced. Wu-Tang also have festival performances at Estereo Picnic, New Orleans Jazzfest, and BottleRock.

When do Wu-Tang Clan and Nas 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for American Express cardholders / VIP packages begin February 28. Fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wu-Tang Clan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 27
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Wu-Tang Clan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 23
to
Mar 26
Estereo Picnic 2023
Estereo Picnic 2023 at Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 26
Wu-Tang Clan
Wu-Tang Clan at Mohegan Sun Arena
Cancelled
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 28
to
May 7
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans Fairgrounds New Orleans, LA
May 9
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
May 12
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
May 13
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
May 14
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
May 25
to
May 28
California Roots Music and Arts Festival 2023
California Roots Music and Arts Festival 2023 at Monterey County Fairgrounds
Monterey County Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
May 26
to
May 28
BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Jun 2
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena) Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jun 3
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jun 5
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Parkbühne Wuhlheide
Parkbühne Wuhlheide Berlin, Germany
Jun 6
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 7
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 9
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 12
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 22
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 23
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 24
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Sep 26
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 27
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 29
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Boardwalk Hall
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 1
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 2
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 4
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Oct 7
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Oct 8
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 10
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 13
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 14
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 16
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 17
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 18
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 21
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA

We recommend following Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Zumic artist pages.

1
936
artists
Nas Wu-Tang Clan
genres
East Coast Hip Hop East Coast Rap Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Nas
Nas
Sep
27
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
image for artist Wu-Tang Clan
Wu-Tang Clan
Sep
27
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
