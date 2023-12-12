View all results for 'alt'
Wu-Tang Clan Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Four shows for Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2023

Hip-hop royalty Wu-Tang Clan announced they're dipping their toes in the Las Vegas residency pool with a handful of 2024 concert dates.

Billed as The Saga Continues..., four new shows are planned at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on February 9 & 10 and March 22 & 23. The first shows will happen during the same weekend as the Super Bowl, which is being hosted at Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

When do Wu-Tang Clan 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardmembers and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CREAM. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo passcode INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wu-Tang Clan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Wu-Tang Clan at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Feb 10
Wu-Tang Clan at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 22
Wu-Tang Clan at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 23
Wu-Tang Clan at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wu-Tang Clan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Wu-Tang Clan's Zumic artist page.

Wu-Tang Clan
East Coast Hip Hop Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop
Wu-Tang Clan
