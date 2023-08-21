View all results for 'alt'
Wynonna Judd Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Two albums each night for 'Back To Wy' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Jim Wright

Country star Wynonna Judd announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Back To Wy.

The new concerts are scheduled at theatres and auditoriums in North America from October into December. As shared in a press release, "The tour will feature the songs off Wynonna’s first two solo albums – Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993), performed track by track, front to back, followed by a finale of her other hits along with The Judds classics."

Later this month, Wynonna has a Minnesota show opening for Brandi Carlile followed by festival performances and a September date with Tyler Childers.

When do Wynonna Judd 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 22. Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wynonna Judd All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 29
Brandi Carlile and Wynonna Judd at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saint Paul, MN
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Beachlife Ranch at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
Sep 30
Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, and The Travelin' McCourys at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
Golden Sky Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 26
Wynonna Judd at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 27
Wynonna Judd at Stephens Auditorium
Stephens Auditorium Ames, IA
Oct 28
Wynonna Judd at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Nov 2
Wynonna Judd at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Nov 3
Wynonna Judd at North Star Mohican Casino Resort
North Star Mohican Casino Resort Bowler, WI
Nov 4
Wynonna Judd at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Nov 9
Wynonna Judd at H-E-B Performance Hall
H-E-B Performance Hall San Antonio, TX
Nov 11
Wynonna Judd at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 12
Wynonna Judd at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Nov 17
Wynonna Judd at Alabama Theatre
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
Nov 18
Wynonna Judd at Margaritaville Resort Casino
Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City, LA
Nov 19
Wynonna Judd at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 25
Wynonna Judd at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
Nov 30
Wynonna Judd at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Dec 1
Wynonna Judd at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Jan 31
to
Feb 3
Key Western Fest at Key Western Fest
Key Western Fest Key West, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wynonna Judd on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Wynonna Judd's Zumic artist page.

