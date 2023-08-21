Wynonna Judd Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Jim Wright

Country star Wynonna Judd announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Back To Wy.

The new concerts are scheduled at theatres and auditoriums in North America from October into December. As shared in a press release, "The tour will feature the songs off Wynonna’s first two solo albums – Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993), performed track by track, front to back, followed by a finale of her other hits along with The Judds classics."

Later this month, Wynonna has a Minnesota show opening for Brandi Carlile followed by festival performances and a September date with Tyler Childers.

When do Wynonna Judd 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 22. Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wynonna Judd All Tour Dates and Tickets

