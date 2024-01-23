X Ambassadors Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NY band X Ambassadors are looking ahead to a busy year. This week, the group added 2024 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their upcoming album, Townie.

The new shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America from April into June. The opening acts on select dates for the new dates will be Noah Gunderson, New West, and / or Rowan Drake. Previously, X Ambassadors announced a tour through Europe in February and March.

When do X Ambassadors 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TOWNIE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

X Ambassadors All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow X Ambassadors on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Townie is scheduled for release on April 5. For more, check out the X Ambassadors Zumic artist page.