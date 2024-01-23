X Ambassadors Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NY band X Ambassadors are looking ahead to a busy year. This week, the group added 2024 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their upcoming album, Townie.
The new shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America from April into June. The opening acts on select dates for the new dates will be Noah Gunderson, New West, and / or Rowan Drake. Previously, X Ambassadors announced a tour through Europe in February and March.
When do X Ambassadors 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is TOWNIE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Feb 7
Columbia Theater
Berlin, Germany
Feb 8
Fabrik Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 9
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
Feb 13
Slagthuset
Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Feb 15
Apollo Live Club
Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finland
Feb 17
Palladium Riga
Rīga, Latvia
Feb 18
Compensa Koncertų Salė
Vilnius, Lithuania
Feb 20
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Feb 22
Batschkapp
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Feb 23
Neue Theaterfabrik
München, BY, Germany
Feb 25
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Feb 27
Magazzini Generali
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 28
Dynamo - Complex
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 29
Elysee Montmartre
Paris, France
Mar 1
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 3
XOYO
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
Saint Lukes Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 6
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
Electric Ballroom
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 8
Hangar 34
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 5
to
Apr 6
Big White Ski Resort
Kelowna, Kelowna
Apr 9
The Palace Theatre - Calgary
Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 11
Union Hall - Edmonton
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 12
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 13
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Apr 16
London Music Hall - Ontario
London, ON, Canada
Apr 17
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Apr 18
Bronson Centre
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 19
Imperial Bell
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 23
Maxwell's
Waterloo, ON, Canada
Apr 24
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 4
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
May 5
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pioneertown, CA
May 7
Fremont Theater
San Luis Obispo, CA
May 8
August Hall
San Francisco, CA
May 10
Hawthorne Theatre
Portland, OR
May 13
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
May 15
Pikes Peak Center
Colorado Springs, CO
May 18
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
May 21
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
May 22
Elevation
Grand Rapids, MI
May 24
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
May 25
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
May 26
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
May 28
Mr Small's Theater
Millvale, PA
May 29
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
May 31
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Jun 1
The State Theatre of Ithaca
Ithaca, NY
Jun 2
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Jun 4
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Jun 7
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Jun 8
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Jun 9
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Jun 11
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Jun 14
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 15
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 22
Foro Puebla
Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Pue., Mexico
For the most up-to-date information, follow X Ambassadors on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Townie is scheduled for release on April 5. For more, check out the X Ambassadors Zumic artist page.