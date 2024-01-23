View all results for 'alt'
X Ambassadors Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

65+ concerts in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 23, 2024

NY band X Ambassadors are looking ahead to a busy year. This week, the group added 2024 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their upcoming album, Townie.

The new shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America from April into June. The opening acts on select dates for the new dates will be Noah Gunderson, New West, and / or Rowan Drake. Previously, X Ambassadors announced a tour through Europe in February and March.

When do X Ambassadors 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TOWNIE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

X Ambassadors Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 31
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

X Ambassadors All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 7
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Feb 8
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Fabrik Hamburg
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 9
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Feb 11
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Feb 12
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 13
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Slagthuset
Slagthuset Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Feb 15
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Apollo Live Club
Apollo Live Club Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finland
Feb 17
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Palladium Riga
Palladium Riga Rīga, Latvia
Feb 18
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Compensa Koncertų Salė
Compensa Koncertų Salė Vilnius, Lithuania
Feb 20
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Feb 21
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at SaSaZu
SaSaZu Prague, Czechia
Feb 22
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Feb 23
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Neue Theaterfabrik
Neue Theaterfabrik München, BY, Germany
Feb 25
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Feb 27
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Magazzini Generali
Magazzini Generali Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 28
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Dynamo - Complex
Dynamo - Complex Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 29
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Mar 1
X Ambassadors and Morgan St. Jean at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 3
X Ambassadors and Gnash at XOYO
XOYO Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
X Ambassadors and Gnash at Saint Lukes Glasgow
Saint Lukes Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 6
X Ambassadors and Gnash at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
X Ambassadors and Gnash at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 8
X Ambassadors and Gnash at Hangar 34
Hangar 34 Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 5
to
Apr 6
Altitunes Festival at Big White Ski Resort
Big White Ski Resort Kelowna, Kelowna
Apr 9
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 11
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 12
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 13
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Apr 16
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Apr 17
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Apr 18
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 19
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at Imperial Bell
Imperial Bell Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 23
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at Maxwell's
Maxwell's Waterloo, ON, Canada
Apr 24
X Ambassadors and Noah Gundersen at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 4
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 5
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
May 7
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
May 8
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
May 10
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
May 11
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 13
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 14
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
May 15
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
May 17
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
May 18
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
May 19
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
May 21
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
May 22
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Elevation
Elevation Grand Rapids, MI
May 24
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
May 25
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 26
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
May 28
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
May 29
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
May 31
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jun 1
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Jun 2
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jun 4
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jun 5
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jun 7
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Jun 8
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 9
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Jun 11
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Jun 12
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Jun 14
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 15
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 22
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake at Foro Puebla
Foro Puebla Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Pue., Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow X Ambassadors on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Townie is scheduled for release on April 5. For more, check out the X Ambassadors Zumic artist page.

1
233
artists
X Ambassadors
genres
Alt Rock Indie Pop Indie Rock Pop Rock
сomments
image for artist X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors
May
31
X Ambassadors, New West, and Rowan Drake
Irving Plaza New York, NY
