X Ambassadors Share 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

X Ambassadors have revealed 2021 - 2022 world tour dates, in conjunction with their upcoming album, The Beautiful Liar.

The newly announced dates are planned in the USA and Canada from October into November of 2021, and Europe beginning in February of 2022. The opening acts for the American shows will be Scarypoolparty (also known as Alejandro Aranda, a finalist of the 2019 season of American Idol) and Taylor Janzen (a neophyte in her early 20s who has excellent songs in a young career, but not yet released a full-length album).

When do X Ambassadors 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and X Ambassadors fan club members. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MONSTER. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

X Ambassadors All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following X Ambassadors on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the X Ambassadors Zumic artist page.