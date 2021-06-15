View all results for 'alt'
X Ambassadors Share 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Beautiful Liar' tour in North America & Europe
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 15, 2021

X Ambassadors have revealed 2021 - 2022 world tour dates, in conjunction with their upcoming album, The Beautiful Liar.

The newly announced dates are planned in the USA and Canada from October into November of 2021, and Europe beginning in February of 2022. The opening acts for the American shows will be Scarypoolparty (also known as Alejandro Aranda, a finalist of the 2019 season of American Idol) and Taylor Janzen (a neophyte in her early 20s who has excellent songs in a young career, but not yet released a full-length album).

When do X Ambassadors 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and X Ambassadors fan club members. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MONSTER. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

X Ambassadors Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 27
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 27
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

X Ambassadors All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 7
to
Aug 8
Darn Good Music Festival 2021
Darn Good Music Festival 2021 at Bull Run Regional Park
Bull Run Regional Park Centreville, VA
Aug 26
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at L'auberge Du Lac Casino And Resort
L'auberge Du Lac Casino And Resort Lake Charles, LA
Oct 15
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 16
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at The Marquee
The Marquee Tempe, AZ
Oct 18
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 18
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 19
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 19
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 22
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Brooklyn Bowl - TN
Brooklyn Bowl - TN Nashville, TN
Oct 23
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Oct 23
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Oct 25
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 25
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 27
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 27
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 28
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 28
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 29
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 29
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 30
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 30
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 1
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 2
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 2
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 4
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Vic Theatre
Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 4
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Vic Theatre
Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 5
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Nov 5
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Nov 6
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 6
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 8
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Nov 8
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Nov 9
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 9
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 11
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 12
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 12
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 13
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Nov 13
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Nov 15
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 16
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Nov 17
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 19
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 20
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen
X Ambassadors, Scarypoolparty, and Taylor Janzen at The Belasco
The Belasco Los Angeles, CA
Feb 22
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at EartH
EartH London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 23
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Manchester Club Academy
Manchester Club Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Klub Studio
Klub Studio Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Mar 9
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Klub B90
Klub B90 Gdańsk, Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Mar 10
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Menų Fabrikas Loftas
Menų Fabrikas Loftas Vilnius, -, Lithuania
Mar 11
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Palladium Riga
Palladium Riga Rīga, Latvia
Mar 15
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Caribbean Club
Caribbean Club Kyiv, Ukraine
Mar 17
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Izvestia Hall
Izvestia Hall Moskva, Russia
Mar 18
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors at Morze
Morze Sankt-Peterburg, Saint Petersburg, Russia

We recommend following X Ambassadors on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the X Ambassadors Zumic artist page.

